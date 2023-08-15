Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards (GLCS) Now Accepting Applications for Youth Leadership Council

GLCS Youth Leadership Council – Aditya – Luca – Anya – Caleb

Individuals Ages 10 to 16 with A Passion for Ocean Conservation are Welcome to Apply;

Applications Open August 15 through September 15, 2023

Boca Raton, FL – The Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards (GLCS), a nonprofit conservation organization that promotes coastal conservation, supports and funds the activities of sea turtle rescue, rehabilitation, research and release activities (STR) at the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton, announced today it is accepting applications for its Youth Leadership Council. Applications, which are open to individuals ages 10 to 16 with a passion for ocean conservation, will be accepted through September 15, 2023.

The GLCS Youth Leadership Council was formed in 2023 to help conservation efforts by raising awareness about environmental problems and encouraging the community, especially youth, to help make a positive impact on the Earth. There are four founding members and current officers: Aditya Gupta (age 9), Luca Vendemini (age 10), Anya Gupta (age 12) – president of the organization, and Caleb Caponera (13).

“We are beyond proud of our Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards Youth Leadership Council as these are the types of kids that are going to solve the problems that we are facing in the future,” added John Holloway, President & CEO of Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards. “While we have contributed to the problem and are trying to figure it out, the answers are really going to rely on what kids have experienced and what they believe to be important. It’s our job to activate them in all the different aspects of wildlife conservation.”

The vision of the GLCS Youth Leadership Council is to defy expectations and create a world where humans and animals can live in harmony and a world where kids, their ideas, and opinions are all respected, valued, and prioritized. The Youth Leadership Council’s goal is to have 1 million kids join together to change the planet for the better. They are hoping to start here in South Florida with 50 local members and nine officers.

To learn more about the Youth Council or to apply for membership or to be an officer, please visit: https://www.gumbolimbo.org/youth-council/.

About Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards

Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards, established in 2012 (as Friends of Gumbo Limbo) is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that promotes sea turtle and coastal conservation and advocates for the enhancement of the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, located at 1801 North Ocean Boulevard in Boca Raton, Florida. The mission of Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards is to inspire people to support stewardship and research of coastal and marine ecosystems and focuses on the research, rescue, rehabilitation, and release of the endangered species of sea turtles. Learn more at www.gumbolimbo.org.