Florida East Coast Travel League (FLETL) Hits a Home Run: Uniting Communities and Cultivating Young Baseball Talent

(Boynton Beach, FL) – Florida East Coast Travel League (FLETL) is a non-for-profit organization and a USSSA Sanctioned youth baseball league that is dedicated to bettering the experience for every coach, player and family taking part in America’s favorite pastime sport.

Founded by a passionate baseball enthusiast and long time resident of Boynton Beach Florida, MLB Certified Agent Phil Terrano has been instrumental in providing young athletes with a unique platform to showcase their skills, develop their abilities, and cultivate lifelong values of teamwork, sportsmanship, dedication, and passion. The league operates as a non-profit organization, reflecting our commitment to the community and our genuine passion for the sport.

As Terrano and his extremely dedicated team of Board of Directors enter their inaugural 2023 Fall season, FLETL is proud to unveil new partnerships, college scholarship awards, and expanded opportunities for young baseball players across South Florida.

FLETL has forged strategic partnerships with USSSA and 44 pro gloves so far, with more national organizations reaching out daily. FLETL aims to provide young athletes with a broader range of resources, coaching expertise, and mentorship opportunities.

We are delighted to announce significant upgrades to the existing baseball facilities at the East Boynton Little League Park. These enhancements including brand new turfed baseball fields and new scoreboards for each field within in the park. These upgrades will ensure that players have access to top-notch facilities that promote their growth and enhance their overall playing experience.

FLETL invites all baseball enthusiasts, parents, and community members to join us in celebrating the start of an exceptional season when FLETL hosts its first official Stand Up 2 Cancer Tournament on October 4, 2023. This tournament is in dedication of some of our founders’ close friends and family members who have shown to be the real champions while fighting against cancer.

Our official ribbon cutting ceremony will also take place and a few honorary guests will be in attendance to throw out the first pitch. We are truly looking forward to witnessing the incredible talent within South Florida and beyond along with the great sportsmanship that our league embodies.

For more information about Florida East Coast Travel League, including registration details, sponsorship opportunities, and upcoming events, please visit our website at www.fletl.com

We thank all our supporters, and we can’t wait to see everyone on the Baseball Diamond!