Delray Beach Playhouse Presents Fourth Annual Playhouse Playwrights

Saturday, October 21 & Sunday, October 22 | 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Nine new plays by local playwrights to be showcased over a two-day Festival

Delray Beach, FL – Now in its fourth year of producing one-act plays by local playwrights, the Delray Beach Playhouse’s Festival of New Plays 2023 will be held on October 21 and 22, 2023. Nine one-act plays by local playwrights, and read by local actors, will showcase the diverse and talented theatrical community of South Florida. The event will take place at the Delray Beach Playhouse.

The Playwrights’ Project has shown it’s got ‘legs’,” says Marianne Regan, one of the founders of the Project. “When we proposed our idea four years ago, we did not know what kind of reception we would get from the community, so our expectations were low. But we were pleasantly surprised by the turnout of actors and playwrights and the success of the entire program!”

Designed to showcase emerging talent in the community, the Playwrights’ Project enlists local playwrights in Palm Beach and Broward Counties to submit one-act, 10-minute, unpublished plays on any subject matter. A Playhouse reading committee selects between eight to ten plays to be produced. Auditions are held for actors to portray the characters in the selected works: “These are staged readings,” Regan continues, “No blocking, no memorization, no sets to work around, no costume changes. We designed this project to benefit the community of local actors and playwrights and we encourage differently-abled actors to audition, since the performance parameters are simple.” Auditions in July saw 68 actors turn out to read for 27 characters. “It’s not easy to cast when everyone we see is absolutely amazing,” she says. “However, the playwrights have a certain image in their minds of what their fictional characters look and sound like, and that plays an important role in casting. All in all,” Regan concludes, “the amount of talent is breathtaking, and we encourage everyone to try again next year.”

In the third year of the Playwrights’ Project, Regan and her project partner Art Historian Dan Bellante instituted a concurrent Poster Art Contest to encourage local visual artists to create the poster art for the Playhouse’s use in advertising and for the performance program. The winning submission will be displayed in the lobby during the month of October and will become a permanent addition to the Playhouse’s collection. Bellante curates the submissions and has a committee judge on the basis of originality, use of color, drama, and subject matter. “This is another way to engage the diverse talent in our community while also making them aware of what the Playhouse has to offer,” says Bellante. “Our winning artist this year is Anthony Diaz. We are excited to work with emerging artists and give them an opportunity to reach a wider audience,” Bellante adds. Diaz’ winning poster is attached to this email.

In true festival fashion, the performances will be spread over two days. Tickets can be purchased for 5 shows on Saturday and/or 5 shows on Sunday. A Festival Pass for both days is also available.

Tickets are on sale now and are $15 per day, or $25 for a two-day pass. Last year the Festival was sold out. “In addition to having a ‘built-in’ audience of family and friends who come to see their loved ones performing on a stage, we also have returning patrons who enjoy a Festival of brand new, thought inspiring, dramatic and humorous works,” Regan says. “It’s a win-win for everyone!”



The nine selected plays are:

Canine Confidential by Katherine H. Vellis

Deception by Judy Marilyn Goldstein

Disco Detective by Lee Moffett

Free Bird by Laura Ratto

Love in the Ether by Patricia Wakely Wolf

Mr. Slaughter by Susan Shafer

Outside George’s Funeral by Lynn A. Kenneally

Sunday By The Pool by Peter Hoffman

The Thing With Feathers by Bethanie Gorny

All performances will take place at the Delray Beach Playhouse – 950 NW 9th Street, in Delray Beach (33444). For more information, please contact delraybeachplayhouse@gmail.com or Carol Kassie at carol@carolkassie.com.This press release can be viewed online at https://wp.me/p1S9OR-2ec

The 4th Annual Playhouse Playwrights Project/Festival of New Plays

Saturday, October 21st and Sunday, October 22nd

Tickets: $15, or $25 for a 2-day Festival Pass

For tickets: https://delraybeachplayhouse.com/performance/2-day-playhouse-playwrights-festival-pass-2/2023-10-22

Call 844-272-1281

Delray Beach Playhouse | 950 NW 9th Street – Delray Beach, FL 33444