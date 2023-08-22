Boca Helping Hands Bowling for Bread Will Benefit Local Children’s Charities

BFB Bowling Tournament Team Champion – Rotary Club of Boca Raton L-R Rotarian Claudia DuBois – BHH Executive Director Greg Hazle – Rotarian Michael Miller

Is August 27

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Helping Hands (BHH) will hold its annual Bowling for Bread event on Sunday, August 27 at Bowlero, 21046 Commercial Trail, Boca Raton. BHH invites kids from local children’s charities to attend at no cost to enjoy an afternoon of bowling, food, and prize giveaways. Proceeds from the event will support the BHH weekend meal program and participating children’s charities.



The children’s charities invited to be beneficiaries of the event include 4KIDS of South Florida, Inc., Achievement Centers for Children & Families, Adopt a Family of the Palm Beaches, Inc., American Association of Caregiving Youth, Boys & Girls Club of Boca Raton, Family Promise of South Palm Beach County, Fuller Center, HomeSafe, Place of Hope, PROPEL, SOS Children’s Villages, and Pearl City Cats.



Some special guests will be at Bowling for Bread this year to root for the kids. Florida Atlantic University football players, including Defensive Lineman Evan Anderson, Running Back Larry McCammon III, Offensive Lineman Chaz Neal, Quarterback Casey Thompson, and Wide Receiver LaJohntay Wester, will have the chance to play cheerleaders for the day , ahead of their season home opener on Sept. 2.



Members of the community are encouraged to sponsor a child for $100, sponsor a lane for one of the children’s charities for $500, or make a donation of any size.



Boca Helping Hands has operated the BHH Backpacks children’s meal program for the past 12 years, providing food-insecure students with non-perishable, easy-to-prepare meals every Friday to ensure they get enough to eat on the weekends. During the 2022-23 school year, BHH Backpacks helped over 1,600 students in 13 local schools, providing a record 297,864 meals and 148,932 snacks to elementary students in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach.



This year’s event will be held in memory of longtime BHH Volunteer Lou Ann Such, who co-chaired Bowling for Bread for over a decade. “This event was very important to LouAnn, as she wanted to make sure the kids all had an amazing time every year,” said Karen Swedenborg, Associate Director of Development. “We have named one of the charities’ lanes in her honor, and each participating child will receive a ‘LouAnn Such Participation Medal’ so that her legacy lives on.”



Bowling for Bread is part of Boca Chamber Festival Days—a series of fun-filled August events intended to raise awareness and funds by pairing nonprofits with for-profit members of the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce. AvalonBay Communities is Bowling for Bread’s For-Profit Chamber Partner, and the Event Sponsor is the Lee Pearlson Steinberg Foundation. Other major sponsors include the Gary Peters Family Foundation, AvalonBay Communities, AEO Foundation, Medical Materials, Inc., and Waypoint Residential.



This is the Lee Pearlson Steinberg Foundation’s sixth year sponsoring the event. “It’s always a great time bowling and watching the kids have fun, and I’m so glad to be a part of it again this year,” said Foundation Trustee Lee Steinberg. “My mom, Pearl, had a soft spot for children’s causes, and I love being able to honor her legacy by supporting Bowling for Bread.”



To sponsor a child or lane, visit BocaHelpingHands.org/BowlingForBread or contact Karen Swedenborg at 561-417-0913, ext. 202, or via email at Karen@BocaHelpingHands.org.



About Boca Helping Hands



Now in its 25th year of operation, Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, medical and financial assistance to meet basic human needs as well as education, job training and guidance to create self-sufficiency. Through its various programs, BHH assists nearly 35,000 people annually.



Boca Helping Hands is a partner agency of The Town of Palm Beach United Way. Since 1945, the Town of Palm Beach United Way has been committed to improving lives and building strong communities throughout Palm Beach County by focusing on programs and priorities that promote education, health, and financial stability.



Boca Helping Hands holds accreditation for Sound Nonprofit Management from Nonprofits First, has a 2022 Gold Seal of Transparency from Candid/GuideStar, and was named a Four-Star Charity by Charity Navigator for the 16th consecutive year in 2022. Boca Helping Hands is located at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit BocaHelpingHands.org.