4 Tips for Saving Time Every Day

We all have a limited amount of time every day to enjoy the things to love. There is work, personal responsibilities, universities, and other types of education. We also need to clean, water the plants, feed a cat or a dog, and do many other activities that need to be done.

With all that in mind, we’ve prepared some time-saving tips, so you are able to save just a little bit more time every day, even 10 minutes a day can change into over an hour a week, which means you will be able to have around 60 hours more time every year. Considering how limited time is, it might be worth it to introduce some small, little changes that summed together matter.

Copy Other People

Even though it sounds a bit weird, finding some people that inspire you and that you admire might be a great way of streamlining stuff. A great example of what we mean is that you do not have to scroll through the entire library of TV shows to find something to watch. You might search for lists of the best new TV shows or specific genres of shows.

That way you save time and still can find something worth watching. Let’ say you are into football. You might do a lot of research, but you can also copy Corey Parson’s NFL picks or someone else’s and be done a lot faster if that person has a credible track record. Overall, it is worth using other people’s opinions or work to help yourself out, especially if it is public or accessible easily on the internet.

Combine Tasks

One of the best ways of saving time is multi-tasking, a way of combining multiple tasks to do them all at once. There are countless ways of doing that, but some of the most notable and popular ones here are: combining audio stuff with other activities, doing email things on the phone, and learning while doing other stuff.

Firstly, combining audio here means listening to podcasts, music, radio, and educational materials with other activities. It means that you can listen to your favorite podcast or band, or even learn a new language while doing many various other things. You can listen to it while cleaning, cooking, walking, doing the groceries, working out, in the bath, or commuting.

You can actually learn a lot if you just combine these activities. You do not need to allocate separate time slots for learning during the day, you can always learn something while doing something else with today’s power of educational materials. You can go for a run and listen to Spanish lessons for example. You do not need to overuse your brain while running, you just run so there is a lot of space to gain information, even make it a memory exercise, so you learn words about the forest while running through it, so you can associate your run with trees, mushrooms, roads, and their counterparts in another language.

Another thing connected to combining tasks is work, you are able to combine work-related responsibilities with everyday activities. You can respond to emails or make business calls while on public transportation or even in the toilet. Instead of scrolling through the internet you can respond to emails and save a couple of minutes every day. You need to visit the toilet either way so why not spend those 10 minutes every day on something timesaving.

Socialize While Exercising

We are all planning to hang out with friends and/or family, or just meet up with some acquaintances. Why not combine it with some sort of physical activity as well, so that you might have your workout done for the day, and still spend time with someone. You can go to the gym with someone, or if you need something lighter you can just go hiking or for a walk, or even for a bike ride with some fun stops along the way. Even though you planned something together, it still can count as a workout so you do not just sit there and talk, but actually do something that will benefit you and your health while saving time.

Increase Productivity

This tip is mostly about working from home but can be used in your workspace as well, and it is all about increasing your productivity. It is hard to do in a usual 9 to 5 job, however if you work on task-based terms then you might find it useful. Increasing productivity is not always quite easy and universal but there are things that you can do to try if it works for you. Clean up your workspace, make sure it smells nice (some essential oils or candles), make sure the air is clear with an air purifier or opening windows, let in some natural light, buy and put some plants around for more oxygen and just a nature touch to your workspace. Make sure to relax and/or meditate before work and take breaks while working.

All of the above should make that you are able to save at least 10-15 minutes a day, and in some cases even a couple of hours. Make sure to incorporate this stuff to make your everyday life much easier!