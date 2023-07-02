Why You Should Consider a Hybrid for Your Next Vehicle

(StatePoint) With gas prices surging and national efforts being made to reduce carbon emissions, you may be eyeing car models that promise to reduce or even eliminate your reliance on gas. However, depending on your lifestyle, location, finances, driving habits and other factors, you may not be ready to go fully electric just yet. The good news? A hybrid is a great transitional vehicle to put you on the path to more sustainable driving now.

Here’s why:

Hybrid vehicles, which combine smaller gas engines with battery-powered electric motors, make it possible for anyone to contribute to the fight against carbon emissions and reduce their gas expenses. In fact, today’s hybrids achieve 20-35% better fuel economy than conventional internal combustion engines, according to Green America. In the short term, hybrids are a cost-effective option compared with most all-electric vehicles currently on the market. While a battery electric vehicle will save you even further on fuel costs down the line, the average transaction price for one of these rides is still well above $60,000.

A hybrid is also a key alternative to electric vehicles for those who live in locations where the current electric vehicle infrastructure doesn’t yet support everyday transport, or for those who don’t own a home where they can charge a vehicle at night. With greater fuel economy than a traditional internal combustion engine, and requiring no lifestyle overhaul to operate, hybrids are one way to reduce carbon emissions today.

Given these varied benefits, and the rising number of available vehicles with a hybrid powertrain, it’s no surprise that annual hybrid sales in the United States have more than doubled since 2019.

As you shop around, be sure to look for manufacturers with hybrids available across their entire lineup, from pickups and SUVs to sedans. This will help you find a model that matches your needs. Sporting blue badges, it’s easy to spot Toyota’s hybrid options on the lot. While hybrid technology has historically cost more, prices are leveling, and budget-conscious buyers will find options under $30k, including the Corolla Hybrid and the all-new Prius. Boasting all the latest safety and multimedia features, along with sleek exterior design, you won’t have to compromise on style or performance in the quest for efficiency. To learn more about electrified vehicles, including hybrids, plug-in hybrids, fuel cell electric and battery electric cars, visit toyota.com/electrified.

Whether you are experiencing pain at the pump or simply want to live more sustainably, making your next vehicle a hybrid is an effortless step you can take to save money at the gas pump and reduce your carbon footprint.