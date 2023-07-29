Update: Missing Boca Resident, Bayla Swid, Has Made Contact With Family

Bayla Swid, the Boca Raton resident, who reportedly has been missing since July 15, 2023, after she was last seen in Miami with an unidentified 44-year-old man using an alias Robert Davis who also goes by Bradley Davis, has made contact with her family.

Through the power of Social Media, the family made an update on the page explaining that contact has been made with Bayla, albeit short.

Swid, who works as a bartender at Loch Bar in Boca Raton, has not shown up for work or her summer classes since July 15. The behavior was deemed suspicious as it was out of character for the missing woman to forsake her commitments.

“He [Robert Davis] allowed Bayla to call us, albeit brief and extremely unlike her with what she was saying,” said the family on the post on Instagram.

On July 27, Bayla Swid’s family and friends took to social media to plead for help in locating the Florida native who has been missing since July 15. In an Instagram post, the family also revealed that the man had maxed out her credit cards, cleaned out her father’s joint bank account, and used her identity to open new cards that were also swiped over the limit.

According to the updated post by the family, the police are no longer listing Swid as a missing person since contact has been made, but they continue to push forward adding that “the case has turned into a financial fraud investigation that has several years of evidence already documented from cities all over the country.”