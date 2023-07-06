The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Announces Next Major Exhibition

The Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) today announced its next major exhibition, BLACK PEARLS: The Story of Pearl City, Boca Raton’s Historic Black Community, which will be on display July through December in the museum’s lecture hall, located in Historic Town Hall at 71 North Federal Highway in downtown Boca Raton (33432).

Assembled by Boca Raton Historical Society Curator Sue Gillis, this new exhibit will showcase Pearl City, Boca Raton’s oldest neighborhood and its only historically black community, and will feature Black Pearls, portraits of Pearl City residents by artist Reginald Cunningham on loan from the Boca Raton Museum of Art. These portraits will be supplemented by more photographs and memorabilia of Pearl City from the collections of the Boca Raton Historical Society, plus a portable display kiosk suitable for travel to other venues.

In addition, there will be a special Town Hall Talk on September 13 by Dr. Candace Cunningham, Assistant Professor of History at Florida Atlantic University, who specializes in African American history, Women and Gender studies, and Public History. Her research is on the 20th century African American experience with a special emphasis on civil rights, education, gender, and the South. Dr. Cunningham conducted oral histories and wrote an essay to accompany the Black Pearls photography exhibit and is now finishing a manuscript on Black teacher activists in the civil rights movement.