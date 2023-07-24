Ribbon Cutting for MY Shower Door’s Newest Location in Boca Raton

Family-Owned Frameless Shower Door Company Holds Ribbon Cutting Event to Celebrate the Opening of its Ninth Location in Florida.

BOCA RATON, FL (June 2023)— MY Shower Door, a trusted provider of high-quality frameless shower enclosures in Florida since 2003, proudly announces the recent ribbon cutting for their newest showroom, located at 176B Glades Road in Boca Raton.

The ribbon cutting, hosted by the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, took place on June 15th, 2023, from 11:00 am until 11:30 am at the MY Shower Door showroom at 176B Glades Road. Light brunch and beverages were served.

“Experience Perfection” first-hand by visiting the beautiful new MY Shower Door showroom, complete with life-size displays of several of MY Shower Door’s best-selling custom shower enclosures. With professional, knowledgeable team members available to assist, choose from a wide variety of glass and hardware styles and finishes to create your one-of-a-kind dream shower enclosure.

About MY Shower Door:

MY Shower Door is a family-owned business serving customers in Central and South Florida since 2003. With over 3,000 5-star Google reviews and over 110,000 shower installations completed, MY Shower Door is the premier shower door company in Florida. The company’s mission is to be your trusted provider of frameless shower enclosures by providing an unparalleled customer experience and the highest quality products available anywhere on the market.

Named one of Inc. 5,000’s “America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies” since 2015, MY Shower Door is widely regarded as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. Fully licensed and insured. MADE IN USA. For more information, please visit their website at www.myshowerdoor.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Natasha McDowell, Marketing Director

Tel: 239-689-8402

E-mail: natasha@myshowerdoor.com

www.myshowerdoor.com