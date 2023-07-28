Light Up The Night At The Boynton Beach Night Market

Boynton Beach, FL – The Boynton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (BBCRA) is excited to host the highly anticipated Boynton Beach Night Market on Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Centennial Park & Amphitheater, which is located at 120 E. Ocean Avenue.

The Boynton Beach Night Market is a promotional event is specifically hosted to spotlight local Boynton Beach based businesses that operate within the boundaries of the BBCRA area. The BBCRA is proud to #SupportLocal at this event by featuring 70 vendors, including 17 BBCRA area businesses. Some of these businesses include: Scheurer’s Chocolate, Simple’ WHOA Nutrition, Common Grounds Brew & Roastery, Picnics in Paradise, Mancave for Men, Shiny Touch Nail Salon, Tiki Taxi and Cruises, 500 Ocean Café, ArtSea Living Studio & Boutique, Alchemy Salon, Paola’s Boutique and Alterations, Salon South Flow, Dentology, Sir Cutz Barbershop, The Boardwalk Italian Ice & Creamery, A Taste of Africa Catering Services, and Bond Street Ale and Coffee.

All participating BBCRA businesses will be exhibiting in colorful tents and providing complimentary glow and light-up novelty items to attendees who visit their booths. During the event, attendees should also visit the BBCRA information booth to learn how they can receive Boynton Beach Bucks vouchers to shop local and support the business community.

The event will feature a variety of fun activities for both children and adults. Dance the night away with an incredible line-up of live music from the School of Rock, J.P. Soars and The Red Hots, and Making Faces. There will also be amazing aerial art performances from Fly and Flow Fitness, a Boynton Beach based aerial yoga studio, as well as a variety of free family-friendly activities, including: An inflatable slide, bounce house, inflatable axe throwing, crafts activities, yard games, face painting, selfie stations, and much more. Additional information can be found on the BBCRA blog.

The Boynton Beach Night Market is “rain or shine”. Every effort will be made to host the Boynton Beach Night Market, however, if inclement weather poses a potential danger to event patrons, staff, or vendors, cancellation will be considered. Updates regarding each event will be posted to the BBCRA website and Facebook page.

About Boynton Beach CRA:

The Boynton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (BBCRA) serves the community by guiding redevelopment activities such as affordable housing, free business promotional events, and small business funding programs that create a vibrant downtown core and revitalized neighborhoods with the Agency’s 1,650 acres located along the eastern edge of the City of Boynton Beach. To learn more visit www.BoyntonBeachCRA.com.