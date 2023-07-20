Executive Women of the Palm Beaches Supports ‘Ta Ta For Now’ – Teenage-Run Nonprofit

Featured nonprofit at the Executive Women of the Palm Beaches’ Season Opener, TaTa for Now, is led by Jupiter High School students, Holly Milsom (left) and Jessie Baxter (right) Photo: TaTa For Now, 2023

At Season Opener, Aug. 29

West Palm Beach, FL – The Executive Women of the Palm Beaches Foundation, Inc. is kicking off its 2023-2024 season by mentoring an up-and-coming nonprofit, led by young women.

On August 29, 2023, professional women are invited to network at The Palm Beach Post, a sponsor of Executive Women’s events, and learn about Ta Ta For Now, a non-profit started by two, local students. TaTa for Now is led by Jupiter High School 10th grade students Jessie Baxter and Holly Milsom and focuses on providing quality and well-fitted undergarments to school-aged girls in Palm Beach County, who are clothing insecure. This goal of the initiative is to boost the self-esteem of young women, by providing for a very basic need that is often overlooked.

Guests to EWPBF’s Season Opener are encouraged to bring a new package of underwear to donate to Ta Ta For Now, an awarded program of Philanthropy Tank. Philanthropy Tank is dedicated to the implementation and sustainability of student-run and student-driven social impact programs that address issues facing local communities, while developing future youth leaders. The nonprofit organization is led by CEO and past EWPBF President Amy Brand.

“Jessie and Holly were recognized by Philanthropy Tank because of their demonstrated capability for leadership and addressing a need,” Brand said. “Showcasing their work is a natural fit for Executive Women, where our mission includes mentoring, supporting and facilitating the next generation of female leaders.”

To date, Philanthropy Tank student-led programs in Palm Beach County and Baltimore have impacted more than 300,000 lives; more than 1,000 students have participated in the student programs; and more than $700,000 in grant money has been awarded to nearly 70 student-led projects with a social impact program. Some of the student programs have become independent nonprofit organizations. (www.philanthropytank.org)

IF YOU GO:

What: Executive Women of the Palm Beaches Season Opener, catered by Joseph’s Classic Market

When: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Where: The Palm Beach Post, 2751 S. Dixie Highway, 2nd Floor West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Cost: Members: $35, if she brings a new guest; Nonmembers: $40

RSVP: info@ewpb.org

In recognition of its 40th anniversary, EWPBF also announced a new conversation series, geared toward addressing professional women’s challenges. This summer, the organization is hosting moderated, small-group discussions, where they plan to explore executives’ most pressing issues and share how EWPBF can help shape solutions to those issues.

Michele Gonzalez led the first of the summer Listening Tours, hosted at Keiser University, thanks to the work of EWPBF member Elizabeth Houlihan. Sessions are open to all women business professionals in Palm Beach County, but space is limited. Guests are invited to the following session:

Thursday, August 17, 2023

6 – 7:30 p.m.

Hubbard Radio Offices

701 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407

RSVP REQUIRED – Email info@ewpb.org or call 561-868-7070.

Empowering women to succeed and lead, the Executive Women of the Palm Beaches Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit professional association that inspires integrity, equality, and leadership in the workplace and community. To learn more, visit www.ewpb.org