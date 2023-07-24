Billie Wyler Named Public Relations Coordinator at The Buzz Agency

Billie Wyler

Delray Beach, FL – The Buzz Agency, a leading South Florida public relations agency, has expanded its Delray Beach-based team, naming Billie Wyler as Public Relations Coordinator.

Wyler is a recent Tulane University graduate with a B.A. in Communications. During her time at Tulane, Wyler served as the Digital Editor and Columnist for the university’s newspaper, Hullabaloo. Wyler will coordinate public relations and social media activity for several agency clients, including American Humane, Family Law Section of the Florida Bar, The Mall at Wellington Green, The Symphonia, YMCA of the Palm Beaches, and others.

Ranked the largest public relations agency in Palm Beach County according to the 2023 South Florida Business Journal Book of Lists, The Buzz Agency is headquartered in Delray Beach on the ground floor of the Delray Beach Public Library located in the heart of downtown Delray.

Notable agency clients include American Humane, Aviation Week Network, Big Time Restaurant Group, Boca Helping Hands, Boca West Country Club, Delray Beach Public Library, Family Law Section of the Florida Bar, Hanley Foundation, Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, Marriott International Inc, Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens, The Mall at Wellington Green, and others.

About The Buzz Agency

The Buzz Agency is located at 104 W. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach. For more information ; call (561) 779-2516; visit thebuzzagency.net; and follow on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.