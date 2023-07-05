5 Best Drinks for Golfing

Golfing isn’t just a sport. It’s also an experience. While having the lowest score is a priority, having fun is equally important.

Whether you’re trying to elevate your game or increase your fun, what you imbibe between drives and putts can have a huge impact. To help you enhance your enjoyment, we’ve compiled a list of the five best drinks for golfing.

5 Best Beverages for Elevating Your Golf Experience

Cannabis Drinks

By increasing your enjoyment and perhaps even improving your game, cannabis drinks can enhance your experience on the golf course.

Cannabinoids like CBD and CBG provide calming benefits that help make sure your head stays in the game. THC can enhance the social elements of golf by giving you a euphoric buzz. A study by Golf Digest even suggests that, in small amounts, THC may improve your game, thanks to the way THC relaxes your body and mind, soothing stress that otherwise might impair your performance.

Providing both psychoactive and calming effects, cannabis drinks may contain multiple cannabinoids, like Crescent 9 THC Seltzer which has CBD and THC. A mix of cannabinoids tends to be more effective since they mutually enhance each other to provide a more well-rounded experience.

The Arnold Palmer and the John Daly

One of the most iconic golf drinks is the Arnold Palmer, named after the legendary golfer himself. Half lemonade, half iced tea, the Arnold Palmer strikes a delightful balance between sweet and tangy, making it a popular choice on the golf course.

Its invigorating taste provides a refreshing break as you navigate the fairways, and the caffeine of the iced tea will help you keep the pep in your step through all 18 holes.

If you enjoy Arnold Palmers but prefer something intoxicating, try a John Daly. This boozy twist on the Palmer is named after a legendary golfer who loved alcohol as much as he loved the sport.

Electrolyte-Infused Beverages

Golfing under the scorching sun can be demanding. You need to stay hydrated to maintain your focus and performance. Electrolyte-infused beverages like sports drinks or coconut water can help you replenish essential minerals and keep your body hydrated.

These beverages offer a range of flavors to suit your preference. Look for options that are low in sugar and high in electrolytes to maximize the benefits you’re getting.

Adaptogenic Drinks

One of the biggest health movements in 2023 is adaptogenic drinks. A natural way to reduce stress and increase energy, adaptogens have become incredibly popular. Personal testimony and clinical research both suggest that they promote physiological balance.

Adaptogenic beverages often taste delicious, coming in a variety of refreshing flavors that are perfect for sunny days on the golf course. Use them to enhance your mood and your game.

Transfusion Cocktails

If you love golfing, you’re definitely familiar with the transfusion cocktail. Known for being the cocktail of the Master’s Tournament, it’s simultaneously potent and refreshing, helping you have a good time, while also ensuring you’re not suffering from an awful hangover the next day.

A delightful mix of vodka, ginger ale, and grape juice, transfusion cocktails are easy to make, and they’re available at most golf clubs. Give one a try and it may well become your go-to golf cocktail.

Teeing off?

Drinking the right beverages when you golf can enhance your experience on the course. From a classic transfusion to refreshing THC seltzer, there are options to suit every taste. Remember to drink responsibly and stay hydrated to make the most of your golfing adventure!