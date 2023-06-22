Youth Music and Culture Summer Camp at Morikami Museum Returns this Summer

Kids who are passionate about music and enjoy cultural pursuits will march to the beat of their own drum this summer at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens.

Starting Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens will transform into an educational playground of incredible sights and sounds upon the return of its Youth Music and Culture Summer Camp. The immersive, five-day camp is open to students in grades 3 through 12. The curriculum features a rotating mélange of musical theory, history, culture, instrumental instruction, and an introduction to Japanese traditional arts.

2018 Summer Music Camp Morikami

Classes will include memorizing basic Japanese phrases, kanji numbers to read sheet music, and learning to play traditional musical instruments like the taiko (drum) and koto (13-string zither).

Feeling crafty? Students will get to build their very own paper versions of koto instrument s to practice their finger techniques and lyrical compositions at home. On Day 5, camp will conclude with a recital concert by the campers alongside their instructors for their families.

Koto classes will be taught by renowned music instructor Shirley Kazuyo Muramoto, and taiko classes will be led by one of the nation’s top taiko drumming groups, Fushu Daiko.

Camp programs also include introduction to Japanese language and culture, Japanese dance, arts and crafts, and more.

All materials and instruments will be provided.

Cost is $275 per person. Advance registration is required. Limited to only 20 spaces.