Summer Specials at Medi Terra in Boca Raton

(Boca Raton, FL) – Diners searching for an array of enticing Summer Specials should head to Medi Terra in Boca Raton, Florida.

This wonderful restaurant, which is situated in Royal Palm Place in the former Sapori space, serves a host of mouthwatering dishes from the coastal areas of the Western Mediterranean — Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. Co-owners and father-and-son team, Chef Michael Velicu and Daniel Velicu, are passionate about sourcing the best seasonal ingredients from all over the globe; serving inventive and soul-satisfying dishes; and providing guests with a warm and welcoming dining experience at their eatery.

Their enticing menu captures the essence, spirit, and flavor of Western Mediterranean cooking, along with Chef Michael’s unique spin on many of the classics. They source the highest quality ingredients, that are available, including octopus, clams, sardines, saffron, and rice from Spain; pomodoro tomatoes and desserts from Italy; truffles, lavender, and Herbes de Provence from France; halibut and Arctic char from Alaska; sardines from Portugal; and additional spices from Morocco.

All of the Summer Specials will be available from June 13, 2023 through August 26, 2023. During this time, Medi Terra will be open from Tuesday – Saturday for both lunch (noon – 3:00 p.m.) and dinner (5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m,). The regular menu will also be offered, throughout the summer, along with the specials.

The Summer Specials include:

MEDI TERRA’S PRIX-FIXE SUMMER LUNCH MENU

The best Summer Special in South Florida, has to be Medi Terra’s three-course, prix-fixe lunch menu. Diners may choose one soup, one salad or one tapa, and one dessert or one glass of wine for $25, per person (excluding tax and gratuity).

For their first course, diners may choose Gazpacho or Soupe au Pistou (a hot seasonal vegetable soup with pasta and pesto).

For their second course, diners may choose one salad, such as Shepherd Salad; Roasted Goat Cheese Salad; Pear Salad; Salad Lyonnaise (lardon frisee, mushrooms, croutons, and a poached egg); Chicken Fattoush Salad, + $5, (grilled chicken, Romaine, cous cous, tomatoes, cucumbers, mint, and citrus dressing); Smoked Duck Breast Salad, + $5; Bistro Steak Salad, + $5; and Salad Nicoise, + $5; (with grilled tuna) or one tapa, such as Ahi Tuna Tartare (with cucumbers and Julienne fries); Truffle Burrata; Croquetas de Jamon (a trio of pear-shaped treats filled with Serrano ham and Manchego cheese); Grilled Octopus (with house-made hummus); Garlic Shrimp; and Filet Mignon Carpaccio (with arugula and shaved Parmesan).

For their third course, diners may choose a decadent dessert, such as Tiramisu, Ricotta Pistachio Torta, or Chocolate Temptation Cake, or a glass of Prosecco, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Cabernet Sauvignon, or Pinot Noir.

TAPAS TUESDAY

Each Tuesday evening, during the summer, Medi Terra will debut some exciting new tapas, along with some tapas menu favorites. Diners may order three tapas, for $42, and five tapas for $68.

Diners may also opt for a glass of Spanish wine, from a select menu, for $10, per glass.

WONDERFUL WINES ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Why should diners wait for Wine Down Wednesday? Medi Terra is offerrting diners half-off of bottles of wine, from the Sommelier’s Selection, along with the purchase of an entree on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

THURSDAY IS CONNOISSEUR’S NIGHT

Each Thursday evening during the summer, Medi Terra will feature a unique three-course, prix-fixe menu highlighting the cuisine of one of the countries from the Western Mediterranean. Each Connoisseur’s Night Dinner will allow diners to choose one starter, one entree, and one dessert, along with a wine pairing, for $75, per person (excluding tax and gratuity).

The first Connoisseur’s Night Dinner that was inspired by diners’ requests — the Duck Connoisseur — will feature the following menu:

For their first course, diners may choose Smoked Duck Breast Salad; Foie Gras (+ $5); or the Duck Charcuterie Board (for two) featuring rillette, terrine mousse, figs, cornichons, and Marcona almonds.

For their second course, diners may choose Mulard Duck Leg Confit (with ginger bean cassoulet, Armagnac duck sausage, and lardon); Mulard Duck Magret (breast served with potato pave and caramelized fennel); or Half-roasted Duck (+ $5), served with duck fat-roasted fingerling potatoes, baby arugula, and sauce a l’orange.

For their third course, diners may choose Profiteroles or Creme Brulee.

For their wine pairing, diners may choose a glass of Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc, Cotes-du-Rhone, or Bordeaux.

Some of their superb entrees, from the regular a la carte menu, include the Chicken Tajine, $34 (served with olives, preserved lemons, and Ras el Hanout — a blend of a dozen fragrant spices); the Paella Valenciana, $52 (with scallops, shrimp, calamari, clams, marinated grilled chicken, Palacio chorizo, and saffron-infused Bomba rice); the Skirt Steak, $42 (served with lemon potatoes and baby arugula); the Roasted Duck, $48 (half-duck with sauce a l’orange, baby arugula, and duck fat-roasted fingerling potatoes); and the Spaghetti Carbonara, $34 (with guanciale and Pecorino cheese). A selection of fresh fish changes daily, depending on what is fresh and inspiring at the markets.

Decadent desserts, which are all imported from Italy, make the perfect ending to every meal. Diners may opt for the Tiramisu, $14; the Lemon Sorbet Flute, $15; the Torta della Nonna, $14 (pastry cream dusted with pine nuts, almonds, and powdered sugar); the Chocolate Temptation Cake, $14 (rich chocolate sponge cake filled with chocolate and hazelnut cream); the Chocolate Tartufo, $12; and the Hazelnut Gelato, $12.



Medi Terra offers a full bar; a selection of signature cocktails (such as the Clarified Mojito, the Sparkling Negroni, and the Fig Old Fashioned); and a thoughtful and noteworthy wine list. While most of the wines are from France, Italy, Spain, and Portugal, there are a few options from New Zealand and California. With over twenty wines by the glass, and over one hundred offered by the bottle, there is the perfect libation for every dish.

Medi Terra is located at Royal Palm Place, 301 Via De Palmas, #99, in Boca Raton, Florida. 33432. They serve lunch (noon – 3:00 p.m,) and dinner (5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.) Tuesday through Saturday. Phone 561.367.9779 for reservations/information or go to OpenTable. www.mediterraboca.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Sharon Levinsohn, Cell: 310.633.1427, slevinsohnpr@gmail.com

PHOTO by Bronwyn Knight.