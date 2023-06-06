Starbucks Oleato Beverages Now Available In Additional Cities Across the U.S.

Debuts in Florida – Miami, Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Ft Lauderdale and Hollywood

Boca Raton, FL – Beginning today, Tuesday, June 6, Oleato beverages – which bring together the unexpected alchemy of Starbucks arabica coffee deliciously infused with extra virgin olive oil – are expanding to additional Starbucks stores across the U.S., including select Starbucks stores in the greater Miami metropolitan area, including Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach, Hollywood, and Palm Beach.

In Miami, the beverage menu will include: Oleato™ Caffé Latte: Starbucks Blonde® Espresso Roast, a light roast that is smooth and subtly sweet, is infused with Partanna® extra virgin olive oil and steamed with creamy oatmilk to create a velvety smooth, deliciously lush latte. Oleato™ Iced Shaken Espresso: This coffee-forward beverage offers layers of flavor sweetened with notes of toffeenut, rich espresso and creamy oatmilk infused with Partanna® extra virgin olive oil. Oleato™ Golden Foam™ Cold Brew: The inviting aroma of lush Partanna® extra virgin olive oil infused cold foam cascades slowly through the dark, smooth cold brew, creating a subtle sweetness in the beverage.

The drinks will also be introduced for the first time in select cities in 11 new states including Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Mexico Rhode Island, Texas, and Vermont. With this rollout, Oleato beverages will be available across 15 states and nearly one-third of Starbucks U.S. company-operated stores.

The drinks are also now available in 8 markets globally, including Italy, U.S., Japan, UK, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

– WHEN: Beginning today, Tuesday, June 6

– WHERE: Use the Starbucks store locator to find local stores serving Starbucks Oleato

