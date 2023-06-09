Schools Out, Broward County Water Parks Are In!

Castaway Island at T.Y. Park 2

Splish Splash at a Broward County Water Park!

Broward County, FL – Experience the splash at a Broward County water park this summer. The four water parks across Broward County are Castaway Island at T.Y. Park in Hollywood, Paradise Cove at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, Splash Adventure at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach, and Tropical Splash at Central Broward Park in Lauderhill. Each water park has a unique water feature and provide fun and affordable recreation for all ages. Starting Friday, June 9th through Sunday, August 20th, the water parks will be open daily from 10AM to 5:20PM.

In addition to the regular water park hours, join us for special family fun nights at the water parks. T.Y. Park will be hosting Splashtacular from 6 to 8PM on June 16th, July 21st, and August 4th. Quiet Waters Park will be hosting Jurassic Splash from 6 to 9PM on June 23rd, July 7th, July 21st, August 4th. There is a fee to enter the water parks and fees for the special night events. More information about the prices, season passes, and funbrellas can be found on our website at Broward.org/Parks.

About the Parks and Recreation Division

Broward County Parks manages almost 6,500 acres, encompassing more than 50 regional parks and nature centers, neighborhood parks, and natural areas at various stages of development. Hours and fees vary by location. Visit Broward.org/Parks for details. Individuals with disabilities requiring accommodations in order to participate in programs, services, and activities must contact the Special Populations Section at 954-357-8170 or TTY 954-537-2844 at least five business days prior to the scheduled meeting or event.