Reducing Hereditary Cancer Act: Expanding Cancer Genetic Testing Access 



On May 9th, a public webinar was conducted to introduce the bicameral, bipartisan bill Reducing Hereditary Cancer Act of 2023 to widen the reach of cancer genetic testing and highlight the importance of this information for individuals’ well-being. The online event, which can now be accessed on @MyJScreen’s YouTube channel, included presentations from prominent figures such as Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Emily Goldberg, a cancer genetic counselor at JScreen.org, and Dr. Jane Meisel, a medical oncologist at the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University and JScreen.org cancer program Medical Director.

Following the webinar, we spoke with Emily Goldberg and Dr. Meisel to dive deeper into what implications the Reducing Hereditary Cancer Act might have on the future of genetic screening access in healthcare across the United States.

Emily Goldberg: JScreen’s cancer genetic counselor

What is the Reducing Hereditary Cancer Act, and how does it impact genetic testing for hereditary cancer risk?

Currently, Medicare does not cover genetic testing for individuals without a cancer diagnosis, nor does it guarantee coverage for enhanced cancer screenings and preventive measures for individuals with hereditary risk. The Reducing Hereditary Cancer Act seeks to expand coverage of genetic testing and associated screenings and surgical prevention. This will significantly increase the rates of earlier cancer detection and prevention.

How do you think this act will impact patients seeking genetic counseling and testing for cancer risk?

With expansion of Medicare coverage for the genetics services, patients will be able to focus on their health and not on the financial burden of the testing and associated medical services. With payment no longer being a barrier, more individuals would accept and seek out genetic testing and make a plan that is tailored to their specific needs. This has the potential to save many lives and increase access and equity across populations.

How does genetic counseling play a role in helping patients understand their risk for hereditary cancers?

Genetic counselors play an integral role in the genetic testing process. Prior to testing, a genetic counselor can assess one’s risk for hereditary cancer by reviewing their personal and family history and the possible outcomes of a genetic test. After testing, they can educate about the meaning of results and how they can be used to make informed decisions about cancer screening and prevention. Genetic counselors have in-depth conversations with their patients and empower individuals to make the best decisions for them and their health management.

How do you see the Reducing Hereditary Cancer Act impacting the field of genetic counseling in the future?

Before the Act, individuals without a cancer diagnosis who have Medicare have had limited access to genetic testing that could provide life-saving information about cancer risk. This has resulted in many people not accessing testing and thus, not being aware of their risks and undergoing appropriate cancer screening and prevention. This has further expanded health inequities for individuals who are unable to afford genetic testing out-of-pocket. By expanding access, millions of Americans can learn their personal risks and prevent cancer or detect it at an earlier, more treatable stage.

What advice would you give to patients who are considering genetic testing for cancer risk, and how can they best prepare for the process?

For anyone considering genetic testing, it is beneficial to take the time to get educated about the benefits and risks associated with testing. People should be given the information they need to make informed decisions about testing. A genetic counselor can help with this and can also provide emotional support and guidance on how to share this information with family members who may also be at risk. In addition, I would advise patients to gather information about relatives’ health histories prior to seeking genetic counseling services; a comprehensive family history can help counselors assess risk and offer the most appropriate testing options to their patients.

Dr. Jane Meisel: Medical oncologist at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University

How can patients who may be at risk for hereditary cancer best utilize the resources provided by this act?

With the Reducing Hereditary Cancer Act, Medicare will cover genetic testing as well as the necessary screenings and preventive surgeries for individuals with hereditary cancer risk. Patients with family histories and without personal cancer diagnoses will have more access to testing, and those with hereditary cancer risk will be able to follow medical guidelines for early detection and prevention without financial strain.

How can the medical community best work with patients and families to ensure that they understand the importance of genetic testing for hereditary cancer risk?

The medical community should be aware of the availability of genetic screening resources for their patients and families. Providers should familiarize themselves with the many in-person and telehealth options and refer their high-risk patients for genetic screening and counseling.

How can healthcare providers work to ensure that genetic screening is integrated into routine cancer care?

Healthcare providers should take the time to talk thorough health and family histories, and should understand how the most common hereditary cancers present in families. If they believe that their patients are at high-risk, they should either order testing or refer to genetics professionals.

What types of cancers are most commonly associated with hereditary risk, and how can genetic testing help to identify these risks?

Only about 5-10% of cancer cases are caused by hereditable genetic changes and the remaining cases are due to environmental and lifestyle causes. The most common hereditary cancers we see are breast, ovarian, colorectal, uterine, pancreatic, prostate, and other GI-related cancers.

What are some of the main benefits of genetic testing for hereditary cancer risk, both for patients and for the healthcare system as a whole?

Individuals who know they carry mutations in cancer genes are empowered with information about their cancer risks. With this knowledge, they can make changes to their medical management in many different ways: by implementing enhanced cancer screening modalities to improve early detection, by choosing to undergo preventative surgeries when applicable, by making use of targeted cancer treatments if they do develop a genetically associated malignancy, and by incorporating genetic information into considerations for family planning. These changes will not only benefit those at-risk, but will benefit the healthcare system as a whole, as fewer late-stage cancer diagnoses will occur if these individuals avail themselves of these options.

How does accessibility to genetic screening impact patient outcomes?

Studies have shown that there are low levels of uptake of genetics services from high-risk individuals. One of the most commonly seen barriers is lack of accessible options, which needs to be addressed so that those who need it most can access care that could be life-saving.