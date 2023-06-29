PBSC’s Ava Parker receives Distinguished Member Award from Leadership Florida

Palm Beach State College President Ava L. Parker, J.D., was honored with the Distinguished Member Award from Leadership Florida during their annual meeting June 17 at The Boca Raton Resort.

Each year, Leadership Florida recognizes one member whose continued leadership activities outside of their professional responsibilities have exemplified the highest standards of the organization and whose activities achieved results or set an example of statewide influence.

“We are thrilled to have Ava Parker as this year’s Distinguished Member Award winner,” said Wendy Spencer, president and CEO of Leadership Florida. “As a lifetime member and graduate of Leadership Florida’s Cornerstone Class 21, Ava has been an integral part of the Leadership Florida family and serves as an example of what you can do with a clear vision and a heart for people.”

Parker is the first female president in the history of Palm Beach State College, which opened in 1933 as the first public community college in the state. It has since earned national recognition and offers more than 130 programs of study, including bachelor’s and associate degrees, professional certificates and career training.

Under Parker’s leadership, the college opened its fifth campus in Loxahatchee Groves in 2016 and reached its highest enrollment in the institution’s history.

“Ava Parker is a wife, mother, and overall superwoman who has a reputation for being a problem-solver people can rely on when novel, strategic thinking is needed to move organizations forward,” said Kalinthia Dillard, a fellow Leadership Florida member who nominated Parker for the award. “She is a visionary, go-getter, and a reliable transformational change agent. She is admired for her contributions to her profession and community and for being a role model to many.”