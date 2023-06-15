PBSC lauded for National Excellence in Cyber Defense

Earlier this year, Palm Beach State College was honored with the esteemed Center of Academic Excellence (CAE) in Cyber Defense designation. This is a mark of national recognition that highlights the college’s dedication to providing an exceptional standard of cybersecurity education.

The recognition was amplified during an awards presentation on June 7 at the National Initiative for Cyber Security Education Conference held in Seattle. The event offered a platform for our program principals to network, stay updated on community developments, and present their research to the larger cybersecurity community.

John Hadley, interim associate dean, of business and computer science, and Dr. Theo Owusu, professor and member of the cybersecurity faculty, were on hand to accept the CAE certificate presented in support of the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education.

Hadley and Owusu joined thought leaders from around the country in the public and private sectors, to discuss solutions to preparing a skilled cybersecurity workforce.

“We are incredibly proud to hold the CAE designation. This acknowledgment exemplifies our unwavering commitment to providing our students with a top-tier cybersecurity education that equips them for the real-world challenges they will face,” said Dr. Don Gladney, interim dean of bachelor’s degree programs at Palm Beach State.

Acknowledgment is extended to the hardworking team of Gladney, Owusu and Ariel Contreras, cybersecurity lab manager, who played a pivotal role in achieving this commendation through their tireless effort and commitment.

The CAE designation, handed down by the National Centers of Academic Excellence, acknowledges institutions that are deeply committed to cybersecurity education. With this recognition, Palm Beach State students can look forward to a wealth of benefits, such as attracting top-tier employers, heightened visibility in the field, and access to unique internships, scholarships, and government opportunities.