Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation Announces 4th of July Celebration

[Boca Raton, FL] — Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation invites you to attend the 4th of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 5:30 PM at Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Boca Raton, FL.

Our 15th Annual 4th of July Celebration is free admission and parking. We celebrate with a one of a kind Fireworks show & concert featuring Wonderama playing the hits of yesterday and today. We will have a variety of bounce houses, games, recreational activities, and more for all ages. Concession and beverage food trucks will be on site. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

For more information please visit the event page: https://discover.pbcgov.org/parks/amphitheaters/Lists/Events/NewsDispForm.aspx?ID=332

