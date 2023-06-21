Lynn recognized for global citizenship in 2023 Times Higher Education rankings

Lynn University was recently recognized by Times Higher Education (THE) for its long-standing commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). THE’s 2023 International Impact Rankings assessed over 1,590 higher education institutions in 112 countries, measuring four key indicators: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching.

“The beauty of SDGs is that they provide a framework through which not only governments can act to make the world a better place, but also businesses, public institutions and individuals,” said Dr. Antonella Regueiro, director for Lynn’s Social Impact Lab. “A second year on the impact rankings shows that Lynn is not just talking about sustainability, it is making it happen. We are being the change we wish to see in the world, and this global recognition is proof of our success.”

This year’s rankings evaluated universities against 17 SDGs using data completed during the 2020–21 academic year.

Lynn submitted achievements in five categories: Good Health and Well-being (SDG 3), Quality Education (SDG 4), Gender Equality (SDG 5), Reducing Inequalities (SDG 10) and Partnership for the Goals (SDG 17). Lynn has consistently demonstrated its commitment to sustainability in and out of the classroom through innovation, creativity and resilience.

In its second year of inclusion, Lynn’s overall score in the SDGs assessment increased by approximately 13%, surpassing the accomplishments of many institutions worldwide.

“This year’s score highlights the dedication and hard work of Lynn’s faculty, staff and students in continuing to impact society positively. We believe that it is our responsibility to contribute towards the betterment of our global community,” said Dr. Katrina Carter-Tellison, vice president for Academic Affairs. “We’re thrilled that our dedication to this cause continues to be recognized and we are immensely proud to be included among such esteemed institutions. This recognition serves as a catalyst for our continued pursuit of excellence and inspires us to set even higher aspirations for the future.”

The university ranked No. 67 out of 1,081 global institutions for gender equality and showed notable progress in other categories. The institution’s score for good health and well-being rose by 44%. Lynn’s score for collaboration and partnership increased by 9%, showcasing the university’s commitment to forging meaningful partnerships and promoting best practices in sustainable development.