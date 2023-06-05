Jimmy Stowe and the Stowaways Headline Next Concert in the Delray Beach Sunset Music Series

Jimmy Stowe

Free Sunset Music “Summer at the Square” Concerts are Every First and Third Thursday of the Month at Old School Square; Concerts will be Held Rain or Shine!

Delray Beach, FL – The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced today that Jimmy Stowe and the Stowaways, a trop-rock tribute band, will headline the next free Sunset Music Series concert being held Thursday, June 15 from 7:00-9:00 pm (gates open at 6:00 pm). The Sunset Music Series takes place the first and third Thursday of each month now through the end of August, as part of “Summer at the Square,” a months-long series of exciting events including concerts, street festivals, art exhibitions, kids’ programs and special activities – all happening at Old School Square in downtown Delray Beach.

The dynamic South Florida band, which has frequently performed with Margaritaville’s legend Jimmy Buffett, offers an engaging style and a musical bounty of smooth Classic Pop and Trop-Rock tunes. The concert will take place rain or shine, with large tents available to protect the audience from inclement weather (bring your own chairs). All ages are welcome. Food vendors and beverages available for purchase.

“Our free Sunset Music Series concerts are fun, entertaining and lively,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA. “We hope everyone in our community will come out to our beautiful Old School Square campus to enjoy the music and entertainment we’ll be offering all summer long.”

Save the date for upcoming Summer at the Square* entertainment:

Sunset Music Series at the Square is hosted every first and third Thursday of the month from 7:00pm to 9:00pm; doors open at 6:00pm. Bring your own seats and enjoy the outdoor fun.

Delray Beach Concours d’Elegance: Saturday, June 17 from 7:00am to 4:00pm.

“A Journey Through Time” with LAPS Art Installation: From June 22 through July 27, the Old School Square grounds feature six giant hourglass modules that reach nearly eight feet in height, designed to engage, inspire and move. Kick-off celebration is Friday, June 23.

All America Fest in the All American City: Fourth of July Kickoff Weekend featuring “Living on a Bad Name” concert on Saturday, July 1, 6:00pm to 10:00pm.

Bahama’s 50th Independence Day Fest: Enjoy authentic Bahamian vendors, food and beverage, artists, and more on Saturday, July 8 starting at 3:00pm with National Anthem and flag raising.

Art Immersive and Delray Walls Artist Showcase Exhibitions to open in the Cornell Art Museum July 21, 2023.

Delray Walls Mural Fest featuring regional artists creating art LIVE on Old School Square grounds on July 28 and 29, 2023.

For a full list of activities, locations and details, visit: www.DelrayOldSchoolSquare.com.

Summer at the Square will also feature:

First Friday Art Walks in conjunction with Delray Beach’s traditional Art Walks). Held the first Friday of every month, the DDA will host free events with entertainment July 7, August 4, and September 1 inside the Cornell Art Museum as well as outside on the Pavilion grounds.

Mindful Mondays: Free yoga, meditation, and healing classes every Monday at 12:00pm (beginning June 5), led by local wellness instructors.

Summer GreenMarket: Delray Beach’s open air market returns to the Old School Square grounds Saturdays from 9:00am to 1:00pm during June and July.

Drum Circle: Join the community for a Drum Circle on Wednesday evenings beginning at 6:00pm

Music at the Museum: Every Wednesday afternoon from 3:00pm to 4:30pm, enjoy music outside the Cornell Art Museum.

Game Day: Bingo, trivia, ping pong, corn hole, and pickleball.

*Summer at the Square will include both free and ticketed events. Please visit www.DelrayOldSchoolSquare.com for a full calendar and details.

About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)

The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.

Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

About Old School Square

Old School Square is the heart of Downtown Delray Beach, located at the corner of Atlantic and Swinton Avenues. The beloved campus was built in the early 1900’s as Delray Elementary and Delray High School. Those restored early 20th-century school buildings have now been re-adapted as the Cornell Art Museum, Crest Theatre and Fieldhouse (Vintage Gym). The campus also includes the Pavilion in the center grounds, which is an outdoor entertainment stage with a grass seating area, as well as the Old School Square Park just to the east. A City of Delray Beach parking garage is located adjacent to the park. The Old School Square campus is one of the largest cultural venues within the city of Delray Beach where there are showcases of fine art exhibits, large concerts, and theater performances along with an historic venue to hold private events such as weddings and special celebrations. Learn more at www.DelrayOldSchoolSquare.com.

About Cornell Art Museum

The Cornell Art Museum is the original Delray Elementary School building built in 1913. The City of Delray Beach bought the historic building on the Old School Square campus from the Palm Beach County School District in 1987. The school building was named after George and Harriet Cornell in 1990 and renovated in 2017 with the support of Margaret L. Blume. Learn more by visiting www.DelrayOldSchoolSquare.com or contact the Cornell Art Museum at 561-654-2220.