140 FREE Trees in West Palm Beach on June 3

State Farm®, Arbor Day Foundation, and Community Greening Distributing Trees in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach, FL – On Saturday, June 3rd State Farm and the Arbor Day Foundation are teaming up with Community Greening to giveaway 140 FREE TREES at Mounts Botanical Garden in WPB.

Anyone can show-up and take-home native and fruit trees to plant on their property. These trees will help to increase the tree canopy here in South Florida, as well as provide substantial benefits such as cleaning the air, improving stormwater drainage, fighting urban heat island effects, and combating food insecurity.



There will be a variety of species available: Gumbo limbo, June plum, Simpson’s stopper, Soursop, and Starfruit. Limit of two trees per household (1 fruit tree). Giveaway starts at 9am. First come, first served.

“Trees are vital for building sustainable communities, and we’re proud to partner with groups like State Farm & Arbor Day Foundation to help increase tree canopy & access to all of the amazing benefits that trees provide,” says Community Greening Executive Director, Mark Cassini.

Event Details:

What: West Palm Beach Free Tree Giveaway

Date/Time: Saturday, June 3rd starting at 9am.

Location: Mounts Botanical Garden, 531 N. Military Trail, in West Palm Beach

For more information go to www.communitygreening.org or email info@communitygreening.org.

About Community Greening

Community Greening, an urban forestry non-profit based in Palm Beach County, plants trees to improve the environment for people and nature. Community Greening has planted over 12,000 trees with 6,000+ volunteers of all ages. Programming includes tree plantings at parks and schools; urban orchards; residential; tree giveaways and a Youth Tree Team. They have been named the “Conservation Partner of Year” by the US Fish and Wildlife Service; “Tree Advocacy Group of the Year” by the Florida Urban Forestry Council; and the “Spirit of the Arbor Day” by the National Arbor Day Foundation. To learn more visit communitygreening.org.

About Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, almost 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival. As one of the world’s largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

About State Farm®

For 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been and continues to be to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its more than 19,400 agents and approximately 53,400 employees serve over 87 million policies and accounts – which includes auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 42 on the 2022 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.​