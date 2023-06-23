Hillsboro Beach Resort Offering More Ways To Stay This Summer

June 22, 2023 – Hillsboro Beach, Florida – The Hillsboro Beach Resort is offering more ways to enjoy the resort this summer. With day and overnight options, the resort accommodates different traveler and “staycationers.”

Located in the heart of Hillsboro Beach’s “Millionaire Mile,” the Hillsboro Beach Resort is an intimate, upscale beachfront resort experience and the only resort in the Town of Hillsboro Beach.

In partnership with Resortpass.com, locals can purchase a “day room” for $99-$129, offering two guests a day hotel room from 10am-5pm, access to the resort’s pool, fitness center, gift shop, Roi restaurant, room service, and private beach access, including two chairs and an umbrella on the sand. Passes are available at resortpass.com based on daily availability and may be pre-booked up to 90 days in advance.

For overnight guests, the resort is offering specials throughout the summer, available at www.hillsborobeachresort.com.

Hillsboro Beach Resort offers an oceanfront event space for up to 65 guests, ideal for intimate weddings, special occasions, and business meetings. This summer, groups of 10 or more guest rooms may receive a 35% room rate discount, waived event space rental fee, waived resort fees, and other special perks when booking their program with the resort. Event inquiries may be made with Director of Sales Janeth Alvarez at jalvarez@hillsbororesort.com.

Summer programming includes a weekly Friday Happy Hour with live music, Wednesday evening sound baths, and Saturday Yoga classes. Inquire about special experiences like a romantic private dinner on the beachfront Lawn or in-room spa services. Recently, the resort partnered with Honeymoon Wishes, allowing couples to register with the resort to receive components of their honeymoon as wedding gifts.

Opening Fall 2021, the resort features 88 guest rooms and suites, many with oceanfront balconies and kitchenettes. Hillsboro Beach Resort’s restaurant, Roi, finds it’s name in the Greek word for “flow,” and features local and inspired flavors for breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. Dining in Roi is exclusively available to overnight resort guests, ResortPass day guests, and members of the Hillsboro Dining Club.

The Hillsboro Dining Club is a $10 annual membership offered to current residents of Hillsboro Beach, Florida, permitting them access to dine in Roi and access other dining events, such as wine dinners, Friday Happy Hour with live music, and more.

For membership inquiries, please visit www.hillsborobeachresort.com or visit the resort Front Desk.

Media or Marketing Inquiries:

Kyra Poulos, Area Marketing Manager

Hillsboro Beach Resort

954-543-0425

kpoulos@dhmhotels.com

Press photos by request.