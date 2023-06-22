First Watch Opens New Boca Raton Restaurant Serving Chef-Driven Brunch And Seasonal Specialities

First Watch, the Florida-based Daytime Dining concept serving a chef-driven menu of brunch favorites and revolving seasonal specialties, announced today it has opened a new restaurant in Boca Raton. As the concept’s third in the city, the new 3,800-square-foot location seats more than 150 people and includes a covered patio and indoor-outdoor bar serving the concept’s signature brunch cocktails. The restaurant is nestled within the Polo Club Shops complex at 5022 Champion Blvd and employs approximately 30 team members.

“More than 17 years ago, we opened the doors to our first Boca Raton restaurant along St. Andrews Boulevard, so it feels like a homecoming now that we’re once again expanding our brunch experience to more of our neighbors in the city,” said Dave Lynch, Vice President of Operations. “Whether you’re planning a day out on the golf course, beach or at home, you can count on First Watch for a fresh take on your classic breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes or something new and unexpected. Either way, we look forward to serving up more of your favorite morning moments and bringing our community even closer together around our table for years to come.”

To celebrate the opening of the new Boca Raton location, customers who dine in-restaurant during its first five days in business will receive free coffee with their meal. In addition, the first 120 customers to visit the new restaurant will also receive a custom, reusable travel mug.

First Watch’s curated menu takes an elevated approach to traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings that are made to order using only the freshest ingredients. Some of its most crave-able items include Avocado Toast, Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. The concept also offers a revolving seasonal menu five times a year, following the sun to source the highest quality ingredients, wherever and whenever they are in season, which has included items like the Crab Avocado Toast, Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast, Elote Mexican Street Corn Hash and Watermelon Wake-Up fresh juice, among others.

First Watch has been a Florida brunch staple for more than 35 years with more than 110 locations across the state. The concept serves its entire menu seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. To place an order or join a digital waitlist, guests can download the First Watch App available for Apple iOS and Android or visit FirstWatch.com.