Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Claims Life of West Palm Beach Man

On Wednesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported that a tragic single-vehicle accident took the life of Roberto Amoro Masso, a 28-year-old man from West Palm Beach. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Southern Boulevard. The authorities were alerted to the crash at 4:44 p.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, Masso was traveling northbound on Australian Avenue in a 2012 Dodge Ram, approaching the ramp to westbound Southern Boulevard. Unexpectedly, he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to rotate in a clockwise direction. Subsequently, the vehicle veered off the right side of the road, crossing over the curb. It then rolled over down the embankment, eventually coming to a rest on its passenger side near the water’s edge.

Tragically, Roberto Amoro Masso was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. The specific reasons for the loss of control remain unknown at this time.