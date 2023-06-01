Boca Raton Only StormReady Certified City in Palm Beach County

In preparation for the 2023 hurricane season, the City of Boca Raton earned a StormReady Certification from the National Weather Service – the only City in Palm Beach County to do so. As a StormReady municipality, the City is better prepared to save lives and prevent damage from severe weather through advanced planning, education, and awareness. The certification is part of the City’s ongoing Be Prepared Boca planning and preparations program, which includes the 2023 Hurricane Guide for residents and businesses.

Coordinated through the City’s Office of Emergency Management, the StormReady Certification ensures the City meets operational and public communications criteria, and has the skills and education needed to survive severe weather – before and during the event. Additionally, City staff from across all departments work hard to prepare for storms and hurricanes throughout the year, including the completion of the following work:

Tree Trimming – Completed in City parks and public places, reducing the potential for falling vegetation, clogged drains, and waste pickup, and keeps branches away from powerlines.

Annual Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Hurricane Season Exercise – City leadership and staff complete this practice training to better be prepared for a potential storm impacting our area.

Drainage Improvement Projects – Multiple projects completed across the City in areas where water tends to collect. These areas are determined through continual monitoring and resident feedback.

“Making sure the City and our community are prepared for any weather emergency is a top priority. With the City’s year-round preparations and efforts from our residents, we can all have a safer hurricane season,” said Emergency Manager Christine Mucci.

Longtime and new residents, as well as businesses can use the City’s 2023 Hurricane Guide to be better prepared, stay safe, and stay connected before, during, and after a storm. The Guide includes important steps to take, like trimming trees and removing clutter, having an evacuation plan ready, and stocking up on hurricane supplies. The City’s complete array of hurricane resources and information can be viewed via the links below.

The City encourages the community to prepare early, use the 2023 Hurricane Guide and to visit City Hall and the Community Centers to pick up a FREE Be Prepared Boca fridge magnet with important phone numbers to have on hand.