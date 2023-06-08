Boca Beat ed. 618th – 06/09/2023
- Speed Queen, the global leader in laundromat equipment, announces its continued expansion of its Speed Queen Laundromat franchise with its first store in Florida. The Speed Queen Laundry, located at 301 NE Spanish River Blvd. in Boca Raton, offers customers 2,500 square feet of space that features cutting-edge laundry equipment and ample space to spread out.
- Florida Atlantic University (FAU) is on the verge of a momentous breakthrough as it stands to receive a substantial $30 million donation for the establishment of a state-of-the-art College of Dentistry. The source of this exciting news is an article published by The Capitolist, a reputable news outlet renowned for its coverage of political and educational developments.
- In an exciting development for downtown Boca Raton, plans are underway to break ground on a state-of-the-art office building in 2025. The information was reported by the Sun Sentinel on June 5, 2023. According to the article, the upcoming office building aims to further enhance the city’s business district, offering modern amenities and innovative features. Its construction signifies the ongoing growth and economic development in the area.
- A speaker talking about disparities in healthcare, a tour guide answering questions about ancestral contributions, a gathering of neighbors in a community space, and an interactive outlet for children to create art … Each of these programs represents a way for residents to connect, relate and center themselves in a rapidly changing society, which program organizers envision contributing to improved mental health.
- Mindful Mondays kicked off earlier today in Downtown Delray Beach. Featuring yoga, meditation, and healing classes, Mindful Mondays will take place inside the Cornell Art Museum (51 N. Swinton Ave) at Old School Square every Monday at 12:00pm. The classes are free and led by local wellness instructors.
- The Carey Family Foundation including Vernon Carey Sr. and LaTavia Carey presented $10,000 in scholarships to seniors at Miami Norland Senior High School, Miami Carol City Senior High School, Miami Central High School and Booker T. Washington Senior High School.
- Advance Auto Parts Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Advance Auto Parts, Inc.(NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts supplier, today announced a $300,000 gift to Broward College aimed at increasing participation in the school’s automotive technology program, as well as providing needed tools and equipment to support student learning.
- Twenty-eight students from Atlantic Community High School in Delray Beach, FL, recently enjoyed an end of school year afternoon of mindfulness at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens thanks to funding from BeWellPBC, a behavioral health and wellness initiative committed to supporting community solutions from residents while increasing and improving interagency coordination and alignment in Palm Beach County. Atlantic High Maya Lopez won a youth mini-grant from BeWellPBC to provide students from underserved communities the opportunity to visit the museum and practice holistic mindfulness in nature. Students who attended are part of the school’s Mindfulness Club, the first of its kind in the state of Florida.
- The second annual Delray Beach Concours D’Elegance, happening at Old School Square on June 17th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will showcase $50 million worth of classic and contemporary cars. More than 100 historically significant vehicles will be on the field. The free community event celebrating Father’s Day will benefit Achievement Centers for Children & Families, Delray Citizens for Delray Police, Delray Fire Benevolent, Community Classroom Kitchen and Miracle League of Palm Beach County.
- Boca Helping Hands (BHH) will hold its first Pack the Pantry event of the summer on Saturday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Southwest corner of the Town Center Mall parking lot adjacent to the Greenwise Publix in Boca Raton. The drop off location will be identified with the help of feather banners that say Boca Helping Hands. The public is asked to bring nonperishable food items that will be distributed to our many neighbors who are experiencing food insecurity.
- Florida Atlantic University’s Taghi M. Khoshgoftaar, Ph.D., the Motorola Endowed Chair Professor and director of the Data Mining and Machine Learning Lab, in the College of Engineering and Computer Science, recently achieved a significant academic milestone. His scientific publications have garnered more than 30,000 citations over the last five years (2018 to 2023), yielding a Google Scholar h-index of 88.
- The average renter in 11 U.S. markets must make a six-figure annual salary to avoid being classified as rent-burdened, according to a new report from researchers at Florida Atlantic University and two other schools. At the end of April, the largest salary needed to dodge the rent-burdened label is $131,563 in San Jose, California. The average renter also needed to make at least $100,000 a year in New York; Miami; San Francisco; San Diego; Oxnard, Calif; Boston; Los Angeles; Bridgeport, Connecticut; Honolulu; and Riverside, California.
- Daniella Parra, ‘23 is no stranger to perseverance. The South Florida native, who recently graduated from Palm Beach Atlantic University (PBA) with a bachelor’s degree in communication and a minor in journalism, is a first-generation college student and a cancer survivor. Parra grew up in West Palm Beach. Her parents are from Colombia and fostered a strong sense of cultural heritage throughout her childhood. For Parra, pursuing college was always a priority—even as a young girl who fought bone cancer.
- The Boca Raton Public Library presents a new photography exhibit, “Through Our Eyes: Boca Raton Community High School Student Photography.” Visitors to the front lobby area of the Downtown Library will be able to view a variety of photographs taken by the students in Boca High’s esteemed photography program.
- Dr. Gail Rubin-Kwal and Richard Kwal have made a seven-figure gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. The gift will be acknowledged with the naming of the fountain featured outside the Toby and Leon Cooperman Medical Arts Pavilion.
- In a remarkable real estate transaction, a luxurious home in Boca Raton has been sold for an astounding $20 million, surpassing its previous year’s price by an impressive $2.5 million. According to The Wall Street Journal, the opulent property located in Boca Raton, Florida, has changed hands in a lucrative deal. This sale demonstrates the significant appreciation in value that the property has undergone within a relatively short span of time.
