Boca Beat ed. 617th – 06/02/2023
- The Owl Collective, a local non-profit that helps student-athletes navigate their NIL ( Name, Image, Likeness) experience, held a food drive to benefit Boca Helping Hands (BHH). The food drive was held in partnership with Johnell Davis, a Florida Atlantic University (FAU) basketball team star, and other FAU athletes, including members of the basketball team, on April 29th at the Peter Blum YMCA of Boca. More than 1,607 pounds of food was donated during the drive. The FAU Basketball team has volunteered at Boca Helping Hands each Thanksgiving for the past six years.
- It all started with a misdiagnosis of Parkinson’s that took fitness guru Phil Kaplan over 1.5 years to not only find the right diagnosis (mold toxicity), but to also completely cure himself. Phil, a South Florida media personality and author of Transform! And The Best You’ve Ever Been, boasts a 35-year career leading to his reputation as a pioneer in medical fitness and modern-day integrative health. His medical odyssey led to his initiation of medical-fitness hybridized studies involving hospitals and health clubs, and ultimately, the creation of The Metabolic Reboot: the strategic integration that restores health and optimizes human metabolism.
- Enjoying its first in-person event since before COVID-19, The Chiera Family Foundation hosted its 30th Anniversary Gala fundraiser and Golf Classic on April 23 and April 24, 2023. Over $275,000 was raised over the two days to help children fighting cancer attend summer camp and college.
- The 10th Annual RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl will be played on Thursday, December 21, kicking off at 8 p.m. in FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and ESPN Radio and locally on ESPN 106.3.
- Florida Atlantic University’s Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine (CoM) will host its 13th annual White Coats-4-Care (WC4C) major scholarship fundraiser for its incoming Class of 2027 on Wednesday, August 2. Drawing civic and business leaders, healthcare professionals and community advocates each year to welcome and “dress and equip” the incoming class of medical students, the event will be held at 6:00 p.m. on FAU’s Boca Raton campus. Annual WC4C campaign funds help CoM attract, recruit, train and educate the next generation of humanistic clinicians and scientists – doctors who care and cure in this community.
- Celebrate summer and Independence Day with giant backyard games from Boca Raton Public Library! Family reunions, birthday parties, and outdoor picnics will be much more fun when you use your Boca Raton Public Library card to borrow a super-sized game for everyone to play. Available at the Downtown Library and Spanish River Library, backyard games available for checkout include Bean Bag Toss, Disc Golf, Giant “Right Center Left” Dice Game, Jazzminton, Ladder Toss, Lawn Bowling, Lawn Darts, Pickleball, Slammo, Soft Bocce, Tic Tac Toe, Tug of War, Tumble Tower, and Yardzee. Patrons can borrow one giant game at a time per library card for up to two weeks (no renewals) and may place a hold on a game if it is checked out.
- Members and invited friends of Men Giving Back gathered at The Boca Raton last week for the organization’s inaugural Spring Social. More than 100 attendees enjoyed a night of fun and philanthropy that included premium cigars, top-shelf rum tasting, a bounty of sushi and seafood, and an inspirational address from Florida Atlantic University’s Men’s Basketball Coach, Dusty May.
- “WE DUNNIT!” – More than 100 supporters, leaders and friends of Family Promise of South Palm Beach County had a suspiciously good time at Family Promise of South Palm Beach County’s recent Gatsby at the Garage benefit. Held at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach on March 16, the event featured a fun and engaging “Who Dunnit” Murder Mystery, a Live Auction and Best Costume Contest. Family Promise would like to thank its sponsors: Eda and Cliff Viner, Infiniti of Coconut Creek, Southern 441 Toyota, Lincoln of Coconut Creek, Southern 441 Nissan and Nissan of the Palm Beaches. The organization also sends its deepest appreciation to Bluegreen Vacations, Premier Mortgage Associates and Sunny 107.9.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, announced it will host a national hiring event on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10 at all retail locations. Sprouts has stores in 23 states with approximately 380 locations. The specific job openings and opportunities will vary by location but all stores are hiring to be better prepared for summer.
- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties today announced the recipients of the organization’s competitive 2023 Community Impact Grants. The Community Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that creates partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging issues. The organization has supported more than 3,400 nonprofit partners with grants over its 50-year history.
