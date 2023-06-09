American Heart Association Celebrates 99 Years of Lifesaving Research

Palm Beach County executives and companies make bold commitments to heart and brain health

West Palm Beach, FL — June 10 commemorates the anniversary of the founding of the American Heart Association, the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. Leading up to the Association’s June 2024 centennial, Palm Beach County is celebrating the organization’s 99 years of work as it looks to build its next century of equitable health for all.

Since 1924, the American Heart Association has saved and improved lives, pioneered scientific discovery and advocated for healthy public policies in communities across the country. These bold moves have helped transform the nation’s health and significantly reduce heart disease and stroke death rates.

“As we close out our first 100 years and begin the next century, the purpose of this organization remains as important as ever. We are just getting started on the next chapter of our relentless work to end heart disease and stroke,” says Kayla Fox, executive director of the American Heart Association Palm Beach County. “We can’t achieve our monumental goals alone, and we are grateful to our board members, volunteers, donors and community members for the passion and commitment they give to support the mission of the American Heart Association.”

The American Heart Association was founded by six cardiologists, but the distinguished achievements of the organization for the past century are the result of more than $5 billion invested in scientific research and the passion of more than 40 million volunteers, supporters and employees.

The signature events of the American Heart Association Palm Beach County have named event chairs that will drive the Association into the next century. These chairpersons have demonstrated the bold leadership needed to catapult the American Heart Association’s next 100 years of relentless work and transformative innovation:

Kathryn Vecellio, Julie Rudolph, Monika Preston, Annie Falk and Margie Allinson as the 2024 Palm Beach Heart Ball Chairpersons

Pam Rauch of Florida Power and Light Company as the 2024 Go Red for Women Chairperson

The American Heart Association’s centennial is a celebration of the lifesaving achievements and shared vision for a bold second century that will exponentially advance heart and brain health. The Association will continue to lead breakthroughs in science and technology, improve health care and advocate for federal, state and local policies that drive healthier lifestyles.

Reaching for bold goals is made possible because of like-minded individuals and organizations who share in the vision of better health for Palm Beach County. Six donors have pledged support of donations of time, talent and funds as Second Century campaign supporters in Palm Beach County. The leading organizations and generous individuals include:

Florida Power and Light Company

HCA Healthcare Foundation

Orangetheory Fitness

Tampa General Hospital, the primary teaching hospital of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine

TBC Corporation

Iliana Rentz

To learn more about accomplishments in the first 100 years of the American Heart Association or how to participate in the Second Century campaign, visit heart.org/FoundersDay or contact PBC@Heart.org for more information.

The American Heart Association Palm Beach County serves the residents of Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie counties. Board members will assist the organization in guiding efforts to reduce the incidences of heart disease and stroke, the Nos. 1 and 5 leading killers, respectively, of American men and women.

About the American Heart Association:

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.