22nd Hispanic Women of Distinction Charity Luncheon Set for August 25th

The annual celebration of Community, Culture and Charity honors Latinas in South Florida, past and present!

The 22nd annual Hispanic Women of Distinction Charity luncheon to be held on Friday, August 25th, 2023, at Signature Grand in Davie, Florida is anticipating another sell-out of up to 1000 guests paying tribute to Latina professionals who are strengthening the social fabric of this country and making inroads in the leadership pipeline for a growingly diverse America.

Founded in 2001 by the late Erwin M.Vasquez, M.D., a Venezuelan-born cardiologist, philanthropist and publisher of the pioneer Spanish newspaper, El Heraldo de Broward, the goal was to help to empower Latinas and to recognize the influence they have in the South Florida community. These Latinas, both past and present, are not afraid to dream big, to carve their own paths, to be grateful for the opportunities they have received, and to pay it forward to those who will follow.

Presented by Latina Style Magazine, the nation’s leader in Hispanic women business in partnership with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, as well as a host of other corporate and media partners, the Hispanic Women of Distinction celebration has become one of the nation’s largest celebrations of Latinas.

This year, we are proud to announce our charity, the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Since 1986 the mission of the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation ( MS Focus) is to provide programs and support services to those persons affected by MS that help them maintain their health, safety, self-sufficiency, and personal well-being; and to heighten public awareness of multiple sclerosis in order to elicit financial support for the Foundation’s programs and services and promote understanding for those diagnosed with the illness. MSF serve those living with MS in all 50 states and Puerto Rico from our single location in Fort Lauderdale.

Guests will enjoy a complimentary “motito” on arrival from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, hors d’oerves presented by Baptist Health, along with a business expo and fantastic silent auction beginning at 11 am.

At noon, the ballroom welcomes up to 1000 guests with a superb luncheon and a parade of the former honorees welcoming the 2023 Hispanic Women of Distinction to their special sisterhood.

With over 50 nominations this year, the judges have selected the 2023 Honorees :

LEILA MEJILLONES BILLINGS – Attorney, The Mass Torts Law Firm – Broward

MARTA BLANCO – Founder, President Sofia’s Hope, Inc. – Miami

YVETTE COLBOURNE – Vice Mayor, City of Miramar – Broward County

CLAUDIA V. CUBILLOS – Founder, Owner Ms. Claudia’s Village Academy – Miami

YVETTE DRUCKER – Councilwoman City of Boca Raton – Palm Beach County

NAZARENA ROSALES HAUSER – Atty, Partner-Family Matters Law Group-Broward

BINA FINK KOHL – Outreach Coordinator, Commissioner Steve Geller – Broward

MONICA NELSAS – Bilingual Parent Outreach, Broward County Schools – Broward

ANGELICA BERTOT SANTIBANEZ Mgr. Community Engagement, Public Policy – Amazon – Miami

ESMERALDA SWEENEY – Assoc VP Student Success – Broward College – Broward

ANA ROSARIO THOMAS – Corp.Partnerships Director, Palm Beach State College – Palm Beach

ADRIANA VERDEJA-ARANGO – Exec.Dir. Government & Community Relations- University of Miami – Miami

LATINA PIONEER OF THE YEAR – MADELINE PUMARIEGA, President Miami Dade College – a transformational leader with over 25 years in higher education and community service – MIAMI.

UP & COMER 2023 Honoree: LAURA MARINO, 3rd year law student at St. Thomas University with a tremendous record of community service and leadership roles-Miami.

OVER 700 already sold!

OIN US on August 25th to honor these fantastic women! Tickets $95 per person, table sponsorship $1500. For more information email: hispanicwomenlunch@aol.com

www.hispanicwomenofdistinction.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Elaine Miceli Vasquez, (954) 646-6991