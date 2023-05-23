Yury Mosha, Publisher of Novoye Russkoye Slovo, Seeks Patrons to Safeguard Cultural Heritage

Novoye Russkoye Slovo (New Russian Word), a renowned Russian-language immigrant newspaper with a century-long history in the United States, is appealing to potential supporters to help preserve its iconic cultural and media legacy. Patrons will play a crucial role in safeguarding and revitalizing Novoye Russkoye Slovo while enjoying exclusive benefits.

Established in 1910, Novoye Russkoye Slovo has been a prominent source of news, literature, and journalistic excellence within the Russian-speaking immigrant community in the USA. The newspaper’s illustrious past includes contributions from esteemed authors and journalists like Ivan Bunin, Sergey Dovlatov, Joseph Brodsky, and Boris Pasternak, rendering it an invaluable cultural artifact. Copies of Novoye Russkoye Slovo are treasured and diligently preserved by distinguished libraries and archives worldwide.

After a ten-year hiatus, Novoye Russkoye Slovo is now active again and seeking patrons who can make a difference. By supporting Novoye Russkoye Slovo, patrons become custodians of this invaluable piece of collective media history. Their support ensures the continuation of insightful journalism, thought-provoking content, and investigative reports that capture the essence of our society.

In addition to the satisfaction of preserving a cultural treasure, patrons will enjoy an array of exclusive benefits. By joining the ranks of Novoye Russkoye Slovo patrons, individuals gain access to an inclusive online platform that welcomes contributions from independent authors of all backgrounds, creating a space for diverse perspectives to thrive. Patrons are encouraged to make a minimum donation of $7,660, which is considered a pivotal investment in preserving and developing Novoye Russkoye Slovo as a leading media outlet.

By making this donation, patrons will have the opportunity to publish four commercial articles per year promoting their businesses at no cost. They will also receive a monthly banner on the Novoye Russkoye Slovo website, active on a daily basis. These promotional opportunities amount to a $24,000 advertising value over three years. Patrons can leverage these opportunities to maximize their exposure and reach a wide audience while actively contributing to the preservation of Novoye Russkoye Slovo.

Patrons of Novoye Russkoye Slovo will also receive exclusive invitations to meetings and discussion panels with influential leaders of the Russian-speaking community in New York. These events provide a unique platform for connecting with like-minded individuals, fostering professional networks, and initiating important social and business initiatives for Russian-speaking immigrants in the USA.

The Novoye Russkoye Slovo website will proudly display the names of honored patrons, acknowledging their invaluable contributions and highlighting their dedication to preserving this iconic newspaper. Yury Mosha, the publisher of Novoye Russkoye Slovo, emphasizes:

“Our patrons are vital partners in preserving the legacy of Novoye Russkoye Slovo. With their support, we can continue delivering insightful journalism and thought-provoking content that reflects the diversity of our readership. By becoming patrons, individuals become integral to our mission of revitalizing this cultural and media heritage.”

To learn more about Novoye Russkoye Slovo and how to become a patron, please contact Yury Mosha at +1 321 3000 111.

Yury Mosha

Novoye Russkoye Slovo (New Russian Word)

Website: https://nrslovo.com/