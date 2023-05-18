Wegielnik Goes Back-to-Back as C-USA Pitcher of the Week

For the second straight Monday, Conference USA has named Florida Atlantic reliever Robert Wegielnik as its Pitcher of the Week. Wegielnik is the first Owl to win consecutive player of the week awards since Randy Beam accomplished the feat in April 2003.

Wegielnik made two appearances in the Owls’ weekend series win over Louisiana Tech. On Friday, with FAU up 9-5, he entered with one out and one man on base in the top of the ninth inning. Wegielnik quickly shut down any hopes of Bulldog comeback with a strikeout and a ground out.

He was called upon again on Saturday but this time for an extended appearance. With the game tied 6-6 in the eighth inning, Wegielnik stranded a runner to maintain the deadlock and went on to pitch all the way through to the 13th inning. He allowed just two hits, struck out five (a new career-high), and walked two in 5.2 innings.

Wegielnik’s ERA now sits at an eye-popping 1.59 for 39.2 innings this season. He hasn’t allowed an earned in his last 14 appearances (a total of 28.2 innings).