Wearing Eco-Friendly Footwear is an Easy Way to Go Green

(StatePoint) Protecting the environment can seem like a monumental task, but committing to small, meaningful changes can lead to substantial, positive outcomes. Embracing sustainability can be as simple as making earth-friendly choices when shopping for footwear.

With sustainable shoe selections for every family member, take a look at these four, fun and trendy brands actively participate in making our planet a better place.

Teva – Teva’s iconic sandal straps are made entirely from recycled materials, giving new life to plastic bottles that would otherwise end up in landfills. With vibrant styles for men, women and children, you can step into spring and summer with an earth-friendly flair. Birkenstock – Committed to using natural and renewable materials like cork, natural latex and jute, Birkenstock stays true to their eco-friendly principles. Offering a range of stylish and comfortable sandals for the family, you’ll feel good about walking in their classic or modern designs. adidas – The brand takes a strong stance on sustainability with their “End Plastic Waste” initiative. Their shoes are made with materials like recycled ocean plastic and natural rubber to help reduce waste and protect the environment. Nike – Nike’s Court Legacy low sneaker has at least 20% recycled content by weight. With their Move to Zero initiative, the brand is dedicated to achieving zero carbon and zero waste, giving you a stylish and sustainable option.

Rack Room Shoes understands the importance of promoting sustainability and collaborates with these eco-minded brand partners. To make your earth-friendly shoe shopping experience even more enjoyable, they’ve created a dedicated page featuring shoes made with sustainable materials. Browse and shop at: rackroomshoes.com/cs/sustainablematerial.

Making small, meaningful changes towards sustainability can have a big impact on our planet. By supporting these brands and their efforts to adopt earth-friendly practices, you can feel good about taking that important first step towards a more sustainable future. You’ll not only be making a fashion statement but also actively contributing to a healthier planet.