TimberTech Championship Returns To Broken Sound Country Club

BOCA RATON, Florida – The TimberTech Championship will return to its familiar site at The Old Course at Broken Sound Club for this year’s PGA TOUR Champions playoff tournament.

The TimberTech Championship was held at Broken Sound Club from 2007 until last year when it was shifted to Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club because The Old Course was being re-designed by Hall of Fame architect Rees Jones. The TimberTech Championship, the second playoff tournament of the Charles Schwab Cup, will be held at The Old Course at Broken Sound Club on Nov. 3-5, 2023.

The Old Course is one of the most respected layouts on the 50-and-older circuit and has a history of producing quality winners. The last four TimberTech champions include a Hall of Famer (Boca Raton resident Bernhard Langer), two major champions (Darren Clarke and Mark Calcavecchia), and Steven Alker, last year’s Charles Schwab Cup champion who has won five times since turning 50. Langer won his hometown event for the third time last year at Royal Palm.

“We’re excited to return to The Old Course where the TimberTech Championship has had so

much success,” tournament director Steve Marino said. “The players have always enjoyed playing the course and appreciate the hospitality the Broken Sound Club’s membership provides. It’s like we’re going home.”

Jones, dubbed “The Open Doctor” for his work in preparation for various major championships, said he did a comprehensive re-design of The Old Course. The focus was to make the course playable for high-handicap members and challenging for the game’s elite players.

“We rebuilt every green, tee, and bunker,” Jones said. “We tried to give it an old and classic look. The greens have all been re-designed, and there is no repetition with their look and how they play. There are not a lot of greens perched next to the water, like at many South Florida courses. I think the PGA TOUR Champions players will love the changes.”

In addition to the renovated course, the tournament will include a new interactive area called the TimberTech Backyard located behind the clubhouse offering great fan viewing areas of #1, #7, and #10 teeing areas and the putting green. The area will also give fans access to the video boards and specialty beverage and concession stations.

“Creating a fun experience for all fans is a priority for this year’s tournament,” said Ken Kennerly, the former Executive Director of the Honda Classic and creator of the exciting Bear Trap known more for the social gathering than watching golf. “The TimberTech Championship will focus this year on elevating the spectator experience throughout the competition week.

Much more to follow!”

The TimberTech Championship has raised over $2 million for its primary beneficiary, the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation. In addition, the Championship will once again be a zero-waste-to-landfill event where all waste generated from the event is recycled, composted, donated, reused, or turned into energy. At the forefront of sustainability initiatives, the course is the first golf facility in Florida, second in the U.S., and 14th in the world to be GEO Certified.

“We are thrilled to welcome the PGA TOUR Champions and TimberTech Championship back to play on our gorgeously renovated Old Course at Broken Sound Club,” said Greg Devino, General Manager/Chief Operating Officer of Broken Sound Club. “Rees Jones has done exceptional work on the course’s re-design, and we’re exhilarated to see how the pros compete on the lengthened layout and reconfigured grounds.”

“Part of our $40 million renovation included advancing our commitments to sustainability throughout the Broken Sound Club. We proudly host the only event in PGA TOUR Champions history committed to zero-waste-to-landfill. We look forward to partnering with the TimberTech Championship team whose values and commitments to sustainability align with our own,” continued Devino.

For more tournament information, call 561-241-GOLF (4653) or

visit www.timbertechchampionship.com” www.timbertechchampionship.com. Follow the Championship on social media at Facebook.com/timbertechchampionship and on Twitter @TimberTechChamp.

