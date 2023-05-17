Three Boca Raton Leaders Win 2023 Home Rule Hero Award

The Florida League of Cities(FLC), the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, recently honored City of Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, Council Member Yvette Drucker and Deputy City Manager George Brown with the 2023 Home Rule Hero Award for their hard work and advocacy efforts during the 2023 Legislative Session. They all worked tirelessly throughout the session to promote local voices making local choices, protect the Home Rule powers of Florida’s municipalities and advance the League’s legislative agenda.

“The League and its legislative team appreciate the individual advocacy efforts undertaken by municipal officials throughout the state,” said FLC Chief of Legislative Affairs Casey Cook. “Home Rule Heroes are some of our biggest advocates for protecting local decision-making. They are League members who stand out for their high level of participation, knowledge, and effectiveness. This year’s Home Rule Heroes continuously advocated for their communities throughout the 2023 Legislative Session.”

Home Rule is the ability for a city to address local problems with local solutions with minimal state interference. Home Rule Hero Award recipients are local government officials, both elected and nonelected, who consistently responded to the League’s request to reach out to members of the Legislature and help give a local perspective on an issue.

“Residents continue to say local leaders are the most trusted level of government because we know what works on Main Street and in our communities,” said Mayor Singer. “We will keep making our local voices heard, especially when lawmakers in state capitals and in Washington push big government solutions that cause problems right here at home.”

Council Member Yvette Drucker commented, “Now more than ever local communities are having to fight even harder to make local decisions in the face of new pressure from Washington and Tallahassee. Working with my colleagues and residents, I’m proud of the work we have done, and will continue to do, to put our local communities first.”

“Local government is closest to the people of Florida. Each community is unique in its vision, mission, and needs, and decisions about local issues need to be made at the local level. That is Home Rule.

It is important that we make our local voice heard in Tallahassee, and the Florida League of Cities assists us in that effort,” noted Deputy City Manager, George Brown.

Mayor Singer was appointed as Mayor in 2018 and re-elected in 2020 and 2023. He graduated from Harvard University with a bachelor’s degree in government and received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center. As Mayor, he has expanded economic development initiatives, championed a community partnership to build a new school and led efforts to bring a Brightline high-speed rail station to the City. He is a past president of the Florida League of Mayors and currently serves on various boards and committees.

Council Member Drucker was appointed to the City Council in 2020 and was elected for her first full term in 2021. Much of her advocacy and activism in the community concentrated on children and families. On City Council, she has championed transportation issues, serving as a Palm Beach County Transportation Planning Agency Governing Board Member, and various member positions with the Florida League of Cities.

Deputy City Manager George Brown‘s service with the City began in 1977. His commitment to the community and local government has been invaluable and has included active participation in the International City Management Association, the Florida City and County Management Association, and the Florida League of Cities, where he has been a strong advocate of Home Rule for cities.