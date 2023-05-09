The City of Boca Raton Opens Competition for 3rd Annual Battle of the Bands

Showcase of Finalists and Young Entrepreneurs Marketplace Set for Friday, August 4 at the Mizner Park Amphitheater

Boca Raton, FL – The City of Boca Raton is excited to announce the return of the Annual Battle of the Bands competition on Friday, August 4 at 7 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real. Bands interested in battling it out on stage can apply online through July 10 at 5 p.m.

In order to apply, bands (defined as three or more people with at least two playing a musical instrument), must select a competition category, Under 20 (years old) or 20+, and submit a two-song demo video of a live performance (not a music video) with a YouTube or Vimeo link. Finalists will be selected in each category and will have the chance to compete on stage at the Mizner Park Amphitheater on Friday, August 4. The winning band in each category will receive a $2,500 cash prize.

For a full list of rules and to enter a band, visit www.myboca.us/Battle.

In addition, a special Young Entrepreneurs Marketplace, featuring ages 13-19, will take place during the Battle of the Bands competition from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The. Marketplace is a great opportunity for young entrepreneurs in the area to showcase their local businesses such as babysitting, pet services, tech support, hand-made goods, and more. Submissions for the marketplace is open through July 10 at 5 p.m.

To apply for participation in the Young Entrepreneurs Marketplace, visit Young Entrepreneurs Marketplace Application | Boca Raton, FL (myboca.us).

“The Battle of the Bands with the Young Entrepreneurs Marketplace has become one of our most anticipated Summer in the City events, showcasing a dynamic range of homegrown talent and impressive budding entrepreneurs,” said Richard Mahler, Community Events Coordinator for the City of Boca Raton.

The City of Boca Raton boasts five miles of gorgeous beaches, 48 parks, and 1,650 acres of recreational space, attracting residents and visitors year-round. The City’s Recreation Services Department hosts a full calendar of free community events at select parks and the Mizner Park Amphitheater. For more details on City events, visit www.myboca.us/CommunityEvents.