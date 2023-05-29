Sprouts Farmers Market Hiring 75 Employees for New Boca Raton Location

In-Person Events Planned in Advance of Grand Opening

Boca Raton, FL – Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, announced it will soon open its new store in Boca Raton to expand local access to fresh and healthy foods.

Located at 9831 Glades Rd. in Boca Raton, Fl the store will open on Friday, July 28 at 7 a.m. Details about the grand opening celebration will be announced in the near future.

The healthy grocer’s new location is bringing approximately 75 full- and part-time career opportunities to the area. Sprouts’ healthy approach to grocery shopping means potential team members should share a passion for the fresh, natural and organic products offered throughout the store. Those interested in positions at this new Boca Raton store will have two opportunities to apply.

Two in-person team member hiring event will take place on Tuesday, June 13 and Wednesday, June 14 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Boca Raton located at 661 NW 53 St. in Boca Raton. Candidates may apply online in advance at www.about.sprouts.com/careers/. Walk-in applicants are also welcomed to attend the event.

Employment opportunities include:

Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Vitamins and Body Care, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery and more)

Cashiers

Courtesy Clerks

Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator

Sprouts offers competitive pay, team member discounts, a fun and rewarding culture, and numerous career advancement opportunities. To learn more about open positions and team member benefits, or to apply, visit sprouts.com/careers .

Sprouts welcomes shoppers with a farmer’s market experience and open layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store. Innovative, seasonal and attribute-driven products such as organic, plant-based, keto, paleo and more offer a treasure hunt shopping experience amid Sprouts’ healthy assortment.

For a list of stores by region or to see other locations coming soon, visit sprouts.com/stores.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. Sprouts celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2022. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.