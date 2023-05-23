South Florida Hooters Restaurants Want to Hire Veterans and Offering Exclusive Incentives 

Veterans will receive $100 bonus and Challenge Coin on Memorial Day

Boca Raton, FL – In an effort to recruit more of their best employees, Veterans, South Florida Hooters restaurants in South Florida, Southwest Florida, Bradenton and Sarasota areas are offering special incentives. Current and future employees who are Military Veterans will receive a $250 sign on bonus after 30 days, a Memorial Day bonus of $100, Veteran’s Day bonus of $100, 2 pairs of non-slip shoes and exclusive “Proud United States Veterans” merchandise and uniforms that pay tribute to their service.

Currently there are 13 Veterans including Managing Partners, General Managers and Managers that work at the 16 South Florida Hooters locations including Joseph Truglio, Ortice Robinson, Neil Swanson, Larry Willis, Kevin Hyde and John Ocampo.

· Joseph Truglio, Managing Partner, Hooters of Pembroke Pines

· Neil Swanson, General Manager, Hooters of Fort Lauderdale

· Ortice Robinson, General Manager Hooters of Beach Place

· Larry Willis, General Manager, Hooters of Fort Myers

· Kevin Hyde, Assistant Manager, Hooters of Fort Myers

· John Ocampo, Manager, Hooters of Doral

“I’m very proud to be working for a company like LTP that gave me the opportunity to be part of the management team. I started in the kitchen and was able to advance just like in the military to a higher position. I love what I do. I do it with passion and my goal is to keep moving up the ranks in LTP and one day be a GM for them. I love a company that takes care of their own just like a military unit,” said John Ocampo Manager at Doral Hooters who served for the U.S. NAVY for 16 years.

“We love our Veterans! We want to honor them and add more to our team. We thank them for their service in the military and their dedication and hard work for our restaurants,” said LTP Management Director of Marketing Kristi Quarles.

Veterans can contact any of the South Florida Hooters locations below:

Hooters of Beach Place (17 S Ft Lauderdale Beach Blvd Suite 305, Fort Lauderdale) 954-767-0014

Hooters of Boca Raton (2240 NW 19 Street, Suite 1101-A, Boca Raton) 561 -391-8903

Hooters of Coral Way (3301 Coral Way, Miami) 305-873-6166

Hooters of Doral (8695 NW 13TH Terrace, Miami, FL 33126) 305-593-5088

Hooters of Hialeah (680 w. 49TH Street, Hialeah, FL 33012) 305-827-8000

Hooters of Fort Lauderdale (6345 N. Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale) 954-928-0026

Hooters of Pembroke Pines (7990 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines) 954-962-6330

Hooters of Sunrise (3805 N University Drive, Sunrise) 954-748-1000

Hooters of Weston (2282 Weston Road, Weston) (954) 990-7047

Hooters of Bradenton (4908 14TH Street W, Bradenton) 941-758-1175

Hooters of Cape Coral (3120 Del Prado Boulevard, Cape Coral) 239-945-4700

Hooters of Fort Myers (4411 Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers) 239 275-4666

Hooters of Naples (3625 Gateway Lane, Naples) 239-513-9964

Hooters of Port Charlotte (1360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte) 941-625-0200

Hooters of Sarasota (6507 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota) 941-923-4666

LTP Management, a Franchisee of Hooters of America, owns and operates 16 locations in South Florida. For more information about South Florida Hooters please visit www.HootersFlorida.com or follow us at Twitter @HootersFlorida, Instagram @SouthFLHooters and Facebook @HootersFlorida.