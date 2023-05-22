Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services Goes Green for Mental  Health Awareness Month  

Boca Raton, FL – In recognition of Mental Health Awareness month, Ruth & Norman Rales JFS and our Behavioral Health Services hosted a “Get Your Green On,” event on Thursday, May 18th. The event, which was held in the center courtyard of the South Palm Beach County Jewish campus in Boca Raton, served to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and trauma. Rales JFS went all out with going green, including dyeing the water fountains as well as the bagels green. There were also festive green decorations, including balloon columns, signage and motivational posters, games, prizes and fun photo opportunities.

JFS also brought their “Get Your Green On” event to the Sinai Residences on campus, as well as to the Weisman Delray Community Center, both which have JFS Behavioral Health offices that provide convenient mental health counseling services for seniors onsite.

Throughout the community, Rales JFS encouraged everyone to participate by posting and tagging photos of themselves wearing green to @RalesJFS #GYGO2023 #GetYourGreenOn.

“I am proud that we had such a great turnout this year,” said Danielle Hartman, President and CEO of Rales JFS, “It demonstrates that our community acknowledges the importance and supports our efforts to provide safe spaces for every individual to be seen, heard and respected. Together, we strive to normalize conversations and remove the stigma surrounding trauma and mental health.”

Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (JFS) provides a comprehensive range of programs and services based on Jewish values to people of all faiths. With locations in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, JFS programs and services include food and financial assistance, senior services, counseling and mental health, career and employment services and many volunteer opportunities. Funding is provided by private and corporate support, grants, special events and individuals who reach thousands in need each year. Learn more at ralesjfs.org or call 561-852-3333.