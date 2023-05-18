Rodriguez, Grande Earn CSC Academic All-District Honors

The Palm Beach Atlantic softball team’s Briana Rodriguez and Elisa Grande earned Academic All-District honors from College Sports Communicators.

To be nominated for Academic All-District status, the student-athlete must compete in over 50 percent of their team’s games and maintain a cumulative grade-point average of over 3.5. The student-athlete must be at the institution for at least two years, with an exception for graduate transfers. For baseball and softball, pitchers must throw at least 10.0 innings throughout the season.

Rodriguez is a nursing major and had her best season yet in her final season with the Sailfish. She started every game for PBA in left field, leading the team in runs scored. Rodriguez finished second on the team in hits and third in batting average.

Grande played in 28 games, including 24 starts. She posted an impressive .405 on-base percentage, the second-best on the team. She recorded multi-hit games against Eckerd (March 18) and Caldwell (March 11).