Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Convicted of Seditious Conspiracy Charge by Jury

Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, has been convicted by a jury on a seditious conspiracy charge. The charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, relates to Tarrio’s involvement in the January 6th insurrection at the US Capitol.

Tarrio was found guilty of conspiring with other members of the Proud Boys to storm the Capitol and disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. The evidence presented at trial showed that Tarrio and his fellow Proud Boys planned and coordinated their actions before the riot, and that Tarrio himself was in communication with other members of the group throughout the day of the insurrection.

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, leader of The Proud Boys, holds an US flags during a protest showing support for Cubans demonstrating against their government, in Miami, Florida on July 16, 2021. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)

The verdict is a significant victory for the Justice Department and law enforcement agencies, who have been working tirelessly to bring those responsible for the Capitol riot to justice. It also sends a strong message that acts of political violence will not be tolerated in a democracy.

The Proud Boys, a far-right group with a history of violence and extremist views, have been a focus of law enforcement and civil rights groups for several years. Tarrio, who was arrested in Washington, DC, just two days before the January 6th riot, has been a particularly visible figure in the group, frequently appearing at rallies and events.

As the legal process continues, it remains to be seen what the consequences of Tarrio’s conviction will be for both him and the Proud Boys as a whole. But for now, the conviction is a reminder that the rule of law and the principles of democracy must be upheld, and that those who seek to undermine them will be held accountable.