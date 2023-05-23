PRIDE SHABBAT FEATURING THE GAY MEN’S CHORUS OF SOUTH FLORIDA AT TEMPLE BETH EL OF BOCA RATON

Boca Raton, FL (May 23, 2023) – In commemoration of June being Pride Month, on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:30 pm, Temple Beth El of Boca Raton will be welcoming the Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida who will join our clergy in leading a Shabbat Service celebrating love and inclusion. The Pride Shabbat service will be in-person at the temple’s Schaefer Family Campus as well as available via Virtual Beth El on the temple’s Livestream, Facebook Live or YouTube channel. The public is welcome to attend.

Temple Beth El Rabbi Greg Weisman says, “I am so excited to be spending our Pride Shabbat with the Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida. We have been trying since 2020 to have them come and enhance our celebration of Pride and the LGBTQ+ community. Their voices, along with our cantors’, will create that dynamic expression of our Jewish tradition which teaches, that each one of us is created with our own uniqueness, and the sum of our uniqueness’ is what makes humanity beautiful. As the voices, and as we as a community come together, that group is greater than the sum of its parts.”

The Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida’s mission is to sing so that LGBTQ+ people can live their truth through quality music experiences. They hope their music will inspire audiences, open minds, change hearts, and affirm our common humanity. They believe in a diverse world united, and are dedicated to creating a better future for all people. Being a member of the chorus is not just about singing. It is also about being good role models for youth, giving back to the community, and offering a helping hand to those who need one.

Temple Beth El of Boca Raton is a welcoming and inclusive community not just during Pride Month, but 365 days a year, and we welcome everyone to worship with us.

For more information about Temple Beth El of Boca Raton, its programs and events, Religious School, Early Learning Center, Beth El Mausoleum and membership, please visit tbeboca.org or call 561-391-8900.

About Temple Beth El of Boca Raton

Founded in 1967 Temple Beth El of Boca has grown to become one of the nation’s leading Reform congregations. With a mission to inspire a passionate commitment to Jewish life, learning, community and spiritual growth, the temple offers two newly expanded campuses that serve the needs of the surrounding Jewish community. The Schaefer Family Campus at 333 S.W. 4th Avenue in east Boca Raton houses the Merle E. Singer Sanctuary, social hall, a full-service catering kitchen, chapel, Beit Midrash (Adult Learning Center), gift shop, classrooms, clergy and administrative offices. Also on the property is the Beth El Mausoleum, the only mausoleum in the United States built on sacred temple grounds. The Beck Family Campus at 9800 Yamato Road in west Boca Raton houses the Early Learning Center for preschool, infant daycare and summer camp, as well as a Kehillah Center (community hall) and catering kitchen. Welcoming families of all ages, the temple holds weekly Friday evening Shabbat services and offers a bustling religious school program for grades K-12; along with a variety of social, cultural educational, social action and religious programs. For more information visit tbeboca.org

