PBA Sailfish Drop Doubleheader Matchup Against Saint Leo

The Sailfish of Palm Beach Atlantic played their final two games of the 2023 season in a doubleheader matchup against Saint Leo. The ‘Fish played better than their Friday night outing in both games but were unable to avoid the sweep.

PBA came out the gates strong to start the first game. In the second inning, Nate Housen led off with a single out to right field and was moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. Giovany Lorenzo singled up the middle to bring Housen in to score. In the third, Elias Machado and Matty Warren knocked back to back hits to right field. Matthew Faranda’s well placed hit through the right side would bring Machado in to score. Nate Housen would put the ball in play well enough to plate Warren and a bunt single from Mikey Casaleggio would bring Faranda around to make the score 4-0.

Saint Leo would quickly cut into the lead, scoring two runs in the bottom of the third. The Sailfish would go scoreless for the remainder of the game as the Lions eventually took the lead in the eighth off of a two run home run. Lions would take the second game of the series 5-4.

The final game between these two teams was very tightly contested. Matty Warren’s sacrifice fly ball out to center field would be enough to help PBA strike first in the top of the third inning. The Lions came right back with two runs of their own that same inning.

Giovany Lorenzo would notch another RBI hit to tie things up in the sixth inning and Nate Housen would single up the middle to help PBA take the lead late in the game. The Sailfish looked to be in prime position to win heading into the bottom of the ninth. However, the Lions had other plans. Saint Leo would score back to back runs with two outs to earn a walk off win to clinch the three-game sweep. SLU takes the win in the final game 4-3.

The 2023 season has concluded for PBA and they will now take this summer offseason to prepare for 2024.