PBA Baseball has Five Student-Athletes Earn CSC All-District Honors

The Palm Beach Atlantic baseball team had five players earn Academic All-District honors from College Sports Communicators.

To be nominated for Academic All-District status, the student-athlete must compete in over 50 percent of their team’s games and maintain a cumulative grade-point average of over 3.5. The student-athlete must be at the institution for at least two years, with an exception for graduate transfers. For baseball and softball, pitchers must throw at least 10.0 innings throughout the season.

David Chenoweth, Jeremy Texel, Davis Blair, Devin Blair, and Justin Lovell earned honors from the CSC for their efforts on and off the field this season.

Chenoweth is a management major who tossed 22 innings. He appeared in eight games with four starts. He earned a win against American International, allowing just one hit and striking out for in 3.1 innings pitched.

Texel is a Computer Science major who contributed in the outfield for PBA. He appeared in 30 games with 23 starts. He recorded multi-hit games against American International (March 10) and Florida Tech (April 28-29).

Davis Blair is a management major who appeared in 32 games with 27 starts. He hit .244 with a .397 on-base percentage on the season. His season was highlighted by a walk-off home run against Embry-Riddle on April 14.

Lovell made 17 appearances on the mound with five starts, totaling 40 innings pitched. He went six straight appearances without allowing a run from March 10-April 14. Lovell earned wins in games against Barry (April 6) and Florida Tech (April 29). He led the team with a .207 batting average against.

Devin Blair made 18 appearances and five starts on the mound. He finished the year with 49 innings pitched, totaling 46 strikeouts. He made an immediate impact with the ‘Fish, throwing seven innings and allowing one run in PBA’s win over Georgia Southwestern on Feb. 3. He reached a season-high eight strikeouts against Florida Tech on April 29.

PBA baseball has had seven Academic All-District awards under head coach Kent Bottenfield.