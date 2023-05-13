Palm Beach State College to Break Ground on Its $50 Million Dental & Medical Services Technology Building

at its Loxahatchee Groves campus

May 16

Boca Raton, FL – Palm Beach State College will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its $50 million Dental & Medical Services Technology Building.

More than 150 guests will attend the ceremony, including PBSC President Ava L. Parker, J.D.; former PBSC President Dr. Dennis P. Gallon; PBSC District Board of Trustees Chair Carolyn Williams, along with other DBOT members; Dean of Academic Affairs for the Loxahatchee Groves campus Kimberly Lancaster; Mayor of Loxahatchee Groves Robert Shorr; Senior Vice President of Kaufman Lynn Construction Garret Southern; and other dental, engineering and construction partner representatives.

When: Tuesday, May 16 – 5:30 p.m.

Where: Dennis P. Gallon Loxahatchee Groves campus

15845 Southern Blvd. – Loxahatchee Groves, FL 33470

This signature event—happening during PBSC’s 90th anniversary year—illustrates how PBSC’s fifth campus has become an education hub and resource partner for the central-western communities.The four-story, nearly 84,000-square-foot building will be part of the Frank DiMino Center for Medical Innovation and include science labs, general classrooms and administrative offices and incorporate state-of-the-art equipment and technology for students pursuing careers as dental hygienists, dental assistants, surgical technologists and other health care professions. Since opening its doors in 2017, the Loxahatchee Groves campus has grown from 700 students to 6,000. The campus specializes in preparing students for high-growth industries and supporting local workforce needs and trends. The fastest growing jobs surrounding the Loxahatchee Groves campus are in hospital and medical offices. The new Dental and Medical Technology Building will provide an essential launchpad for students preparing to enter the high-growth health care profession.