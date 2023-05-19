PALM BEACH COUNTY PODCAST PRODUCERS SET MILESTONE MARK IN MAY

BOCA RATON, FL (May 19, 2023) – PodPopuli, America’s only full-service retail podcast experience, headquartered in Boca Raton, proudly announces the release of its 10,000th produced episode, leading the nation in podcast volume since its 2020 launch.

“We have been fortunate and privileged to work with so many talented personalities over the past few years” says Brian Howie, PodPopuli founder. “We are incredibly excited to achieve this groundbreaking milestone, and to continue to help these diverse and dynamic men and women find their voices, share their messages, and grow their audiences around the world.”

To celebrate, PodPopuli is debuting its PodPopLight series, highlighting 50 local podcasts over the next 50 days, celebrating some of the best and brightest Boca Raton podcasters – and sharing their passion, curiosity, and dedication to the medium.

This special campaign kicks off on Monday, May 22nd, and continues daily over the next 50 days. Featured shows can be discovered via the PodPopuli Boca Facebook page at Facebook.com/podpopulboca or via Instagram at @PodPopuli.

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or a consultation, please contact us at podpopuli@gmail.com

The PodPopuli team has over two decades of experience helping literally thousands of people – the famous and the not-so-famous – share their stories and passion projects, developing shows hosted by entrepreneurs, celebrities, coaches, business owners, dreamers, moms, dads, teachers, hobbyists, students, therapists, best friends, social clubs, and community leaders.

“Podcasts. For The People.”