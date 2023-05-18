Owls to Play in Basketball Hall of Fame Classic

The 2023-24 slate continues to unfold for the Florida Atlantic University men’s basketball team. The Owls will play in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic on Dec. 16.

FAU will compete against St. Bonaventure in the MassMutual Center, located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the birthplace of basketball. The event’s other game features UMass and West Virginia.

The Owls are coming off a season for the record books, advancing to the Final Four and posting an NCAA Division I-best 35-4 record.

Florida Atlantic is certainly a hot ticket after its historic 2022-23 campaign. The Owls will also compete in the ESPN Events Invitational in Disney World and host the Field of 68 Tip-Off.