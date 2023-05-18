Owls Conclude Regular Season at UAB

Florida Atlantic baseball concludes the regular season this weekend with a trip to Birmingham to face UAB. At 14-13 in Conference USA, the Owls are fifth in the league standings – one game behind WKU for third and a half game behind Charlotte for fourth.

After taking two of three from Louisiana Tech last weekend, the Owls continued to swing the hot bats on Tuesday against Florida Gulf Coast. A grand slam from Jackson Ross and a three-run homer from Armando Albert ignited the offense. John Schroeder also had three RBI as FAU cruised to a 15-5 victory in eight innings.

UAB dropped two of three to Middle Tennessee last weekend. The Blazers enter the final weekend locked in a three-way tie with Rice and FIU for the final C-USA tournament spot.

The Blazers prefer low-scoring games. They average just 4.04 runs per game. Sophomore outfielder Logan Braunschweig (.327) is the only hitter with an average over .280. Christian Hall’s six home runs lead the team.

On the pitching side, UAB has allowed the third-fewest runs in Conference USA (5.6 per game). This week’s Saturday starter Carson Myers leads the Blazers with a 3.57 ERA in 70.2 innings.

UAB won two of three against the Owls last season in Boca Raton before FAU won 11-1 in an elimination game in the C-USA tournament. Though this is the final weekend series between the two sides as members of C-USA, the matchup will live on next season when both teams move to the AAC.

The Conference USA tournament begins next Wednesday in Houston, Texas. Seedings and first round matchups will be decided by Saturday night.